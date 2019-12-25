Shikhar Dhawan Makes Scintillating Comeback From Injury by Scoring Magnificent Century For Delhi Against Hyderabad in Ranji Trophy 2019–20

Shikhar Dhawan (Photograph Credit: Getty Photos)

India’s dashing opener Shikhar Dhawan has made a thumping return from harm and has a struck a superb century through the Delhi vs Hyderabad conflict in Ranji Trophy 2019-20. Opening the innings for Delhi, the left-handed batsman checked out his prime and toiled the opposition bowlers to all of the components of the bottom. Aside from Dhawan, all of the top-order batsmen didn’t settle their ft and had been getting dismissed for low scores. Nevertheless, the 34-year previous wasn’t able to put his guards down and he introduced up 24th ton in First-Class cricket. Dhawan remains to be going robust within the match and can look to information Delhi to an enormous first innings complete. Shikhar Dhawan Says ‘You Know My Nature, I Don’t Assume Like an Worldwide Star.’

Dhawan sustained a minimize in his left knee through the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 and was subsequently dominated out of the T20I and ODI sequence in opposition to West Indies. Nevertheless, he’s included within the India facet for the T20I and ODI sequence in opposition to Sri Lanka and Australia respectively and can look to depart a big mark there.

Within the absence of Dhawan, KL Rahul made full utilization of the chance he obtained and performed some blistering knocks in opposition to the Caribbeans and Dhawan will definitely should show his mettle once more to change into India’s first-choice opener in white-ball cricket. Within the upcoming sequence, nevertheless, Rohit Sharma is being offered relaxation which implies Dhawan is prone to open the Indian innings alongside Rahul and can look to make better of the chance he obtained.

Talking of the Delhi vs Hyderabad Ranji Trophy conflict, Delhi had been batting at 269/6 stumps on Day 1 with Shikhar Dhawan (137) and Kunwar Bidhuri (22) being the 2 batsmen current on the crease. They’ll eye to publish a giant innings complete with a purpose to get the higher hand within the match whereas the Hyderabad bowlers will look to wrap up the tail as quickly as doable.