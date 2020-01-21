Shikhar Dhawan Ruled Out Of T20I Series In New Zealand: Report

Shikhar Dhawan, who suffered a shoulder harm within the third One-day Worldwide in opposition to Australia, has been dominated out of the upcoming five-match Twenty20 Worldwide (T20I) collection in opposition to New Zealand, beginning January 24. Shikhar Dhawan didn’t journey with the workforce to Auckland on Monday and the selectors are but to announce his alternative, new company ANI quoted ESPNCricinfo as reporting. Shikhar Dhawan was taken off the sphere after he harm his left shoulder as he dived to avoid wasting an Aaron Finch shot on the cowl area. After the win in Bengaluru, the Board of Management for Cricket in India (BCCI) supervisor had mentioned that the medical workforce will assess Dhawan’s scans and his participation is doubtful for the New Zealand tour.

“Shikhar’s scans are here. The medical team is looking at the scans. He will be assessed, and his condition will be taken care of and then we will take a call as and when we go,” the BCCI media supervisor acknowledged previous to the beginning of skipper Virat Kohli’s post-match press convention.

India confronted one other harm scare on Monday as fast-bowler Ishant Sharma injured his ankle whereas interesting in a Ranji Trophy recreation in Delhi.

“Ishant has twisted his ankle and has swelling. It’s looking pretty bad at the moment. We will not risk him again in this match. Let’s hope it’s not a fracture,” a senior Delhi workforce administration member informed PTI.

The BCCI are but to call ODIs and Take a look at squads and Ishant Sharma, who picked 25 wickets in 6 Assessments, will likely be seeking to get well in time for the Take a look at collection that begins on February 21.

The Indian workforce left for New Zealand on Monday the place they’re scheduled to play 5 T20Is, three ODIs and two Assessments.

The 2 five-day video games will likely be part of ICC World Take a look at Championship which India leads with 360 factors from seven wins out of seven video games.

