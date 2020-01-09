Shimla Experiences Coldest Night In 11 Years At Minus 3.7 Degrees

The state’s lowest temperature was minus 14.6 levels recorded in Keylong (File)

Shimla:

The Himachal Pradesh capital noticed the coldest night time in 11 years with the mercury dipping to minus three.7 levels Celsius on Thursday, the climate bureau mentioned.

Likewise, vacationer resort Manali skilled the coldest in 9 years with the minimal temperature nose-diving to minus 7.eight levels.

A day earlier, each Shimla and Manali had acquired plentiful snowfall. The day’s temperature in these cities stood at eight.6 levels and 1.eight levels Celsius, respectively.

The state’s lowest temperature was minus 14.6 levels recorded in Keylong, the headquarters of Lahaul-Spiti.

Manmohan Singh, director of the meteorological workplace right here, informed IANS that the minimal temperatures at many of the locations fell by four-five levels and these had been season’s lowest.

He mentioned one other western disturbance is prone to hit Western Himalayan area from January 11, bringing extra rain and snowfall.

