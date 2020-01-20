Shirdi Leaders Meet Uddhav Thackeray Over Sai Baba Row, “Satisfied”

Uddhav Thackeray met the delegation on the Sahyadri visitor home in Mumbai (File)

Mumbai:

A delegation of politicians from Shirdi met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday, amid a raging controversy over the birthplace of revered saint Sai Baba. When the get together leaders stepped out hours later, it was with satisfaction over Mr Thackeray’s assurances.

“The Chief Minister has assured us that there was no question about the birth place of Sai Baba. Hence, we have decided to call off our protest,” Shiv Sena MP Sadashiv Lokhande instructed reporters on the Sahyadri visitor home, the place the assembly with Mr Thackeray occurred.

Many protested when Uddhav Thackeray promised to allot funds amounting to Rs 100 crore to Pathri, which he described as Sai Baba’s birthplace, throughout a cupboard assessment assembly on January 9. A shutdown was known as in Shirdi, and industrial institutions throughout the city have remained closed since Saturday night.

Residents of Shirdi imagine there isn’t a point out of Sai Baba’s birthplace anyplace, and that he had by no means even talked about Pathri in his lifetime. President Ram Nath Kovind had first claimed in 2017 that the saint was born there.

The delegation, which included MP Sadashiv Lokhande and Income Minister Balasaheb Thorat, in addition to Sai Baba temple belief members and corporators, mentioned they weren’t averse to the event of Pathri. “We only have a problem with it being described as Sai Baba’s birthplace,” considered one of them mentioned.

Sai Baba, a saint equally revered by each Hindus and Muslims, preached the significance of self-realisation and the necessity to shun materials pleasures till his demise within the early 20th century. Not a lot is thought about his origins, together with his date and native land.

