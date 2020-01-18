Shirdi shut indefinitely after Maharashtra CM Thackeray’s remarks on Sai Baba’s birthplace

Price range 2020: Key issues to know













The executive physique of Sai Baba’s Samadhi requires the indefinite closure of the Shirdi temple from Sunday, January 18 after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reportedly stated Pathri in Parbhani is Sai Baba’s birthplace.

Shirdi Sai Baba Temple.

The Shirdi row

In an try and protest towards chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s remark, the administrative physique of Sai Baba’s Samadhi took the determination of indefinitely shutting the 19th-century temple of Shirdi after Thackeray introduced Rs 100 crore allotment for growth of Pathri in Parbhani, which is believed to be Sai Baba’s birthplace.

“We have announced to close Shirdi against rumours from January 19,” stated B Wakchaure of Saibaba Sansthan Belief. “A meeting of villagers will be convened Saturday, January 18 evening to discuss the issue. Devotees will not face any difficulty if they come to Shirdi,” Mr Wakchaure added.

Locals upset over Thackeray’s remark, search clarification

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.Reuters File

The native residents are reportedly upset with Thackeray’s announcement and have sought a proof from the chief minister.

In line with studies, Kailasbapu Kote, a former trustee of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Belief, “The locals are unhappy with Thackeray for describing Pathri as the birthplace of Sai Baba. There is no document available about Sai Baba’s birthplace. Sai Baba himself never shared any information about his birthplace or religion during his stay in Shirdi.”

The Shirdi temple and its items just like the Sai Prasadalaya, Sai Hospital, Sai Bhaktaniwas and the native medical retailers have been stored outdoors the purview of the bandh.