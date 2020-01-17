Shirdi Shut Indefinitely From Sunday Amid Row Over Sai Baba’s Birthplace

Devotees coming to Shirdi won’t face any difficulties, an official of the temple physique mentioned (File)

Shirdi:

The executive physique of Sai Baba’s Samadhi requires the indefinite closure of the Shirdi temple after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reportedly mentioned Pathri in Parbhani is Sai Baba’s birthplace.

“We have announced to close Shirdi against rumours from January 19,” mentioned B Wakchaure of Saibaba Sansthan Belief.

“A meeting of villagers will be convened Saturday evening to discuss the issue. Devotees will not face any difficulty if they come to Shirdi,” Mr Wakchaure added.