Shirlie Kemp says George Michael’s sister Melanie ‘was one of the kindest I had ever met’

George Michael’s backing singer Shirlie Kemp at present paid tribute to his sister Melanie Panayiotou who died on the age of 59 on Christmas Day.

The hairdresser was discovered by her sister Yioda Panayiotou, 57, at her house in Hampstead, north west London on Wednesday, December 25 – precisely three years since her brother’s loss of life on Christmas Day 2016.

Ms Kemp, who’s married to Spandau Ballet bassist and singer Martin Kemp, mentioned Melanie was ‘was one of many kindest most thoughtful of others I had ever met’.

She added: ‘We each shared an awesome love of flowers and lots of the flowers in my photographs have been hers as she liked me photographing them. Her kindness to me and others even when she was in ache herself was unbelievable.

‘I pray she is now together with her stunning brother and her pretty mom. Relaxation in peace pricey Mel.’

Kemp discovered fame within the 1980s as a backing dancer with Wham! and he or she was one among seven named beneficiaries in his will – along with George’s household.

Certainly one of her hairdresser colleagues, Shari Reynolds, who labored with Melanie in Knightsbridge, paid additionally paid tribute to Melanie

George Michael with sister Melanie Panayiotou at a celebration within the early 1980s. The 2 have been shut and he or she has spoken fondly of her brother previously

George Michael with Andrew Ridgeley and sister Melanie Panayiotou watching Reside Support at Wembley Stadium on July 13, 1985

Melanie’s former neighbour was additionally amongst these paying tribute at present. Alex Kovaleski mentioned: ‘Unhappy information about George Michael’s sister Melanie. She was a neighbour of ours for some years.

‘Melanie appeared to know everybody and every thing that was occurring. She was a moderately gregarious and a moderately form individual. The truth that her brother was so well-known was only a matter of reality.’

And one among her hairdresser colleagues, Shari Reynolds, who labored with Melanie in Knightsbridge, mentioned: ‘[We are] devastated and in shock that our pricey good friend and former colleague from the Allan Soh salon in Knightsbridge, London, Melanie Panayiotou has sadly handed away.

‘We’re grateful to have shared many great occasions each out and in of the salon with Melanie and have very fond reminiscences of her. Melanie had a cracking sense of humour and was nice firm, in addition to being very right down to earth. Our ideas are with Yioda and Jack. RIP.’

It comes after Andrew Ridgeley, 56, shared his heartache over the ‘completely tragic’ loss of life of his Wham! bandmate’s sister on Twitter yesterday afternoon.

He mentioned: ‘Totally tragic information of Mel Panayiotou’s passing. My ideas are together with her sister and father at this desperately unhappy time.’

Melanie and George have been shut, and he or she was left a part of his property – which included a £97.6million fortune and a Grade II listed mansion in Highgate, North London – after his loss of life.

Her age was initially reported as 55, however the household’s lawyer later mentioned she was 59 on the time of her loss of life.

She has spoken fondly of her brother previously, and simply days in the past launched a joint assertion by which she instructed his followers that their form messages ‘raise us when issues are robust’.

In November she stood up for her brother in article, saying he was ‘my “very proud to be gay” brother, opposite to what you’ll have learn just lately.’

Tragically, her little brother George was discovered lifeless at his house in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day 2016, aged 53.

Melanie’s final public phrases – simply 48 hours earlier than her loss of life – have been about her love for older brother George, and he or she and different members of her household requested that folks proceed to do ‘good deeds in his reminiscence’.

How Melanie and her brother George Michael remained shut all through their lives Melanie Panayiotou, who on Christmas Day this yr died on the age of 55, shared an unbelievable bond together with her youthful brother George. The 2 would journey world wide collectively on the peak of his fame and he or she has written of their shut friendship previously. They shared one other sibling, Yioda, now 57, however George was significantly near Melanie. In piece she wrote in 1985 titled ‘Melanie: My Little Brother’ his sister famous that George ‘positively knew what he wished to do at an early age’. She added that she and her brother have been ‘related in fairly a number of methods’. ‘We might be fairly trustworthy with one another and we share the identical sense of humour,’ she mentioned, revealing that followers would pester her for locks of George’s hair. Requested how typically he would return house, she mentioned: ‘At each alternative he’ll be slumped in an armchair at our place.’ She famous her favorite report of Wham! was All the things she Desires. She is claimed to have ‘adored’ George’s Highgate home, one of many first he purchased, and in line with a supply who spoke to The Solar ‘they shared some great occasions there’. Simply weeks earlier than her loss of life, Melanie defended her late brother in an article for the Large Concern after disagreeing with Elton John over feedback he made on a US discuss present. And earlier this week was a part of a household assertion by which she and others requested that folks proceed to do ‘good deeds in his reminiscence’.

She and Yioda, his father Jack and longtime supervisor David Austin shared an announcement on Michael’s official web site saying that the household have ‘come to completely admire (though we already knew actually), fairly how a lot love there may be on the market on this planet, for each Yog and his stunning music.’

They added: ‘We all know how a lot his lyrics can supply assist when issues are robust and assist have a good time when occasions are good and life goes nicely… and that’s simply as highly effective now as if he have been nonetheless with us and as a lot of you say in your messages, it is a reward.

‘It appears vital that his generosity of spirit and pure empathy have touched you in a method that might have him embarrassed, all of your form phrases are actually good to listen to and we all know you might have at all times recognized his true coronary heart.’

They thanked followers for embracing the current movie Final Christmas based mostly on Michael’s music, including that it ‘goes to be there to have a good time and bear in mind Yog and his music nicely into the long run… and we thank everybody whose efforts introduced his music to you.’

George was discovered lifeless at his house in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day 2016, aged 53. A subsequent post-mortem later cited an enlarged coronary heart and fatty liver as contributory components in his loss of life.

An unlimited portion of his property – which included a £97.6million fortune and a Grade II listed mansion in Highgate, North London – was left to his siblings, sisters Melanie and Yioda.

His household added they ‘can be swerving the dangerous and having fun with the nice as a lot as we will this coming yr’, including that the previous yr has been ‘tough and busy’ for Michael’s ‘hardworking staff’.

‘We’re, as standard, staying as constructive as potential, which is what we and Yog would want for you all, and we’re all hoping for a peaceable 2020. (Wow 2020! – if you grew up with Yog, that used to look so distant however, right here we’re people – It is the long run)!!!’ they added.

‘We’ll shut by saying, do not forget to say your ‘I Love You’s’ and revel in your celebrations wherever you might be.

‘Thanks a lot in your form messages, they raise us when issues are robust.’

Referring to Michael’s lifelong charitable efforts, they added: ‘Carry on doing these good deeds in his reminiscence, ‘paying it ahead’ if you happen to can.

”Take Care’ he says from up there within the stars, with mum, Anselmo, and his beloved doggies.

‘Merry Christmas, Completely happy Holidays and celebrations to you all – we ship our greatest from right here in London!’

The Metropolitan Police confirmed it had been known as to a property in north west London on Wednesday night.

In an announcement, the power mentioned: ‘Police have been known as by London Ambulance Service at roughly 7.35pm on Wednesday, December 25 to reviews of the sudden loss of life of a lady, aged in her 50s, at an tackle in Oak Hill Park, NW3.

‘The loss of life isn’t being handled as suspicious by police.

‘A report can be compiled for the Coroner into the circumstances.’

How Melanie’s loss of life tragically echoes George Michael’s passing on Christmas Day 2016 George Michael – who offered greater than 100million information with band Wham! and through a vastly profitable solo profession – handed away in his mattress at house in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire on Christmas Day afternoon 2016. After his loss of life, an coroner said that the 53-year-old Wham! star died from a illness of the center muscle and a fatty liver, that means an inquest into his loss of life was not wanted. The singer was discovered by his boyfriend Fadi Fawaz. Michael, whose hits together with Final Christmas and Freedom, had suffered well being scares and fought drug dependancy for years. Dilated cardiomyopathy, recognized as a explanation for Michael’s loss of life, is a illness of the center muscle which impacts how blood is ready to pump across the physique. In some instances, it’s an inherited situation, in any other case, it’s attributable to issues corresponding to viral infections, uncontrolled hypertension and issues with the center valves. Myocarditis in the meantime is irritation in or across the coronary heart and is often attributable to a viral, bacterial or fungal an infection.

London Ambulance Service additionally confirmed its attendance saying: ‘We despatched a double crewed ambulance that arrived on the tackle at 7.46pm to deal with one grownup affected person.

‘Sadly, the affected person had died. We then known as the Metropolitan Police to request their attendance.’

Lawyer John Reid mentioned on behalf of the household: ‘We will verify that very tragically Melanie has handed away all of the sudden.

‘We might merely ask that the household’ s privateness be revered at this very unhappy time.’

Her explanation for loss of life isn’t but recognized.

An public sale web site that has offered George Michael’s outfits for charity paid tribute to Ms Panayiotou on social media.

It mentioned: ‘We’re saddened to listen to of the lack of Melanie Panayiotou, George’s sister. Sending all our hugs and ideas to the Panayiotou household.’

Melanie had spoken proudly of her well-known brother in November, telling The Large Concern in regards to the launch of the George-inspired Christmas film Final Christmas.

She mentioned: ‘My household and I hope you all benefit from the movie, and Yog’s music outdated and new, woven superbly into this enjoyable, simple story of affection and self-love,’ she wrote within the publication.

‘As a lot of you already know, Yog adored Christmas and he liked the thought of this movie. I’m certain he can be having fun with seeing Emelia [Clark]’s superb mild bulb smile, one thing they share, throughout the celestial miles!

‘And, most significantly, all of us, along with our pricey departed Yog (my ‘very proud to be homosexual’ brother — opposite to what you’ll have learn just lately!) want a really merry, merry Christmas to Large Concern sellers and readers alike.’

She additionally dismissed Sir Elton John’s declare that he was ‘uncomfortable’ together with his sexuality.

The legendary Wham! singer – seen in 2005 – died on the age of 53 on Christmas Day 2016

Goerge Michael’s home in Highgate was adorned with tributes following his tragic passing on Christmas Day in 2016

Talking to shut good friend Sharon Osbourne on her American chat present, The Speak, Sir Elton claimed the late singer was ‘so uncomfortable in his pores and skin about being homosexual although he mentioned he wasn’t.’

George’s sister Melanie Panayiotou has since rubbished his feedback, telling The Large Concern that he was ‘my ‘very proud to be homosexual’ brother, opposite to what you’ll have learn just lately.’

His sexuality had remained non-public till 1998, when he was arrested for performing a ‘lewd act’ in entrance of an undercover police officer in a restroom at Will Rogers Memorial Park in Beverly Hills.

Following his loss of life on Christmas Day three years in the past, a autopsy examination discovered Michael died from coronary heart illness and a build-up of fats in his liver, which might be linked to drug and alcohol abuse.

He and his siblings have been raised in Kingsbury, London, and later Radlett, Hertfordshire, whereas their father Kyriacos ‘Jack’ Panayiotou labored. His mom died in 1997, however he and his sister are survived by their father.

Michael’s household known as him ‘Yog,’ which is a nickname derived from his Greek title.

Throughout his profession Michael loved seven quantity ones on the UK singles charts, together with Careless Whisper, A Totally different Nook, Jesus To A Youngster and Quick Love.

He had 23 prime 10 hits, together with Religion, Father Determine, Exterior and You Have Been Cherished.

Michael – whose actual title was Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou – offered greater than 100 million albums all through his profession.