Shiv Sena Burns BS Yediyurappa Effigy In Kolhapur Over Belgaum Dispute

Sena activists burnt an effigy of BS Yediyurappa and stopped screening of a Kannada film in Kolhapur

Kolhapur:

Shiv Sena activists burnt an effigy of Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and stopped screening of a Kannada film in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur on Sunday because the dispute over Belgaum flared up as soon as once more.

The state transport bus companies from Kolhapur to Karnataka have been additionally suspended from Saturday midnight as a precautionary measure, a senior police official stated.

Maharashtra claims Belgaum, which has a large Marathi-speaking inhabitants, however is at present a district of Karnataka.

The decades-old dispute over Belgaum escalated after sure remarks by a Kannada organisation towards the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), which has been preventing for the merger of Marathi-speaking villages of Karnataka into the western state.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray earlier this month appointed ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Eknath Shinde as co-ordinators to supervise his authorities’s efforts to expedite the case associated to the boundary dispute with Karnataka.

The case is pending earlier than the Supreme Courtroom since a few years.

Varied Kannada organisations staged a protest in Belgaum on Saturday by burning the effigy of Mr Thackeray.

In retaliation, the Shiv Sena held a rally in Kolhapur metropolis on Sunday.

Some Sena activists burnt the effigy of BS Yediyurappa on the central bus stand and stopped screening of a Kannada film at Apsara Talkies.

The activists additionally blackened billboards, having Kannada textual content, of some shopkeepers in Gandhinagar space.

Sena MP Dhairyasheel Mane and former Congress MLA Satej Patil participated within the protest rally.

A big police power was deployed within the central bus stand space. The Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), which has been preventing for the merger of 800-odd villages with Maharashtra, lately submitted a memorandum of their calls for to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Based on stories in a bit of media, some days again, a Karnataka Navnirman Sena chief stated that MES leaders ought to be shot useless on the border between the 2 states.

Uddhav Thackeray lately alleged within the Meeting that the BJP-led central authorities was siding with Karnataka and ignored Maharashtra within the Supreme Courtroom, the place a case associated to the dispute is happening.