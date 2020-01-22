Shiv Sena Denies Ashok Chavan Claim Of Alliance Offer After 2014 Polls

Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress fashioned the Maharashtra authorities final yr.

Mumbai:

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday denied Congress chief Prithviraj Chavan’s declare that the Uddhav Thackeray-led social gathering approached the Congress after the 2014 state polls to type a coalition to maintain the BJP out of energy, saying such a proposal had “no value” at the moment.

The Sena, nonetheless, additionally stated that its tie-up with the Congress and NCP after the final yr’s meeting elections materialised as a result of NCP chief Sharad Pawar didn’t enable “BJP”s political machinations” to succeed and Congress president Sonia Gandhi didn’t reject the alliance proposal.

Speaking to information company PTI earlier this week, Mr Chavan claimed the Shiv Sena proposed a coalition together with his social gathering and the NCP after the 2014 state polls to cease the BJP from coming to energy. However, the Congress then instantly rejected the proposal, he stated.

An editorial within the Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana‘ on Wednesday rejected the declare, saying the Shiv Sena, BJP, Congress and NCP contested the 2014 state meeting polls individually.

“There is no logic in what Chavan has said. The claim should have evaporated in Mumbai’s mild winter breeze. The Shiv Sena and NCP didn”t take the claim seriously. But, BJP”s Devendra Fadnavis criticised the Shiv Sena, saying Chavan had exposed the party,” it stated.

Mr Fadnavis, who’s now chief of opposition within the meeting, on Monday stated Mr Chavan’s remarks have been very stunning and revealed the “true face” of the Shiv Sena, which in November final yr fashioned authorities within the state together with the Congress and NCP.

The Sena stated within the four-cornered contest to the 288 -member state Meeting in 2014, the BJP received 122 seats, the Shiv Sena bagged 63, whereas the Congress and NCP 42 and 41 seats, respectively.

The Congress was relegated to the third place.

Underneath Mr Chavan’s management, the social gathering had “lost miserably and had no voice”, it famous.

“There was no question of approaching the Congress for government formation. The Shiv Sena had made up its mind to be in the opposition,” it stated.

After the 2014 polls, the BJP fashioned the federal government however and was joined by the Shiv Sena later.

The Shiv Sena in its editorial recalled that after the 2014 polls, NCP chief Praful Patel provided his social gathering’s help to the BJP.

This uncovered the “real face” of the BJP which had snapped ties with the Shiv Sena earlier than the Meeting polls, it claimed.