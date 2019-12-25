Shiv Sena MP Hemant Patil Goes Against Party Line, Endorses CAA And NRC

Hemant Patil (Picture Credit: Twitter/@Hemant_patil_)

Mumbai, December 25: Whilst Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has criticized the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA), a Shiv Sena MP on Wednesday backed CAA and the Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC). Sena MP from Maharashtra, Hemant Patil has reportedly written a letter to Hingoli District Justice of the Peace in assist of Citizenship Regulation and NRC, which his occasion has criticized. Uddhav Thackeray to Muslim Delegation: Maharashtra Authorities Will not Enable Detention Centres For NRC.

In Lok Sabha, the Shiv Sena had voted for the Citizenship (Modification) Invoice. Nonetheless, it abstained within the Rajya Sabha reportedly after Indian Nationwide Congress was sad with Sena’s transfer. CAA Protests: ‘These Born Earlier than 1987 or Whose Dad and mom Are Born Earlier than 1987 Are Indians’, Says Authorities.

“I could not join the rally in support of the CAA and NRC as I was busy in meetings. I express regret for that. I supported these issues in the Lok Sabha. The Shiv Sena has always been a Hindutva party. I fully support these two issues and I am writing to you for that,” Patil wrote, HEARALPUBLICIST reported.

Uddhav Thackeray on Monday mentioned that amended Citizenship Regulation and NRC will not be carried out within the state, The Hindu report. Thackeray additionally mentioned scrapped former CM Devendra Fadnavis’s choice to constructed the state’s first detention centre in Navi Mumbai’s Nerul, a report mentioned.