Shiv Sena Targets Centre Over “Attempts To Muzzle Dissenting Voices”

Shiv Sena, in its editorial mouthpiece Saamana, targetted the Centre for drop in demcracy rankings

Mumbai:

The Shiv Sena immediately mentioned there have been makes an attempt to muzzle dissenting voices and this is without doubt one of the causes for India slipping within the 2019 Democracy Index’s international rating.

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece “Saamana” mentioned a slowdown in economic system provides rise to unrest and instability, and this was getting mirrored within the prevailing state of affairs within the nation.

“Now (after an economic slowdown) there is a slide in (India’s) global democracy index ranking,” the Marathi every day mentioned.

India slipped 10 locations to 51st place within the 2019 Democracy Index’s international rating, based on The Economist Intelligence Unit, which cited “erosion of civil liberties” within the nation as the first trigger for the downtrend. The EIU report was launched earlier this week.

Citing points like scrapping of Article 370, that offered particular standing to Jammu and Kashmir, new citizenship legislation CAA and the proposed NRC, measures which have witnessed protests, the paper mentioned the nation had witnessed a churning within the final one 12 months.

“There have been protests and attempts to muzzle dissenting voices. Those who showed sympathy with JNU students (attacked by goons) were put in the dock and were made to look like an accused.”

“This is the reason India slipped to 51st position in the Democracy Index, the editorial said and wondered if the ruling party at the Centre and its supporters accept the current situation.”

“Even if the government rejects the (EIU) report, does the ruling party have an answer as to why the country was witnessing a slide, from economic field to democracy (ranking)?” the Sena, a former ally of the BJP, requested.

The Sena publication mentioned if the federal government thinks the nation was doing properly (on financial entrance), “why is it asking the RBI for money”? apparently referring to the Centre’s resolution final 12 months to hunt Rs 1.76 lakh crore from reserves of the RBI.

It’s good to have a purpose of constructing India a 5 trillion greenback economic system (by 2024), however the GDP will not be prone to develop by even 5 per cent within the present fiscal 12 months, the occasion mentioned.

