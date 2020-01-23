Shiva, Sonia Enter Strandja Memorial Semis, Zareen Knocked Out

Former world medallists Shiva Thapa (63kg) and Sonia Lather (57kg) assured themselves of medals on the 71st Strandja Memorial Boxing Match by advancing to the semifinals in Sofia, Bulgaria on Thursday. Becoming a member of them was Commonwealth Video games bronze-medallist Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg). He outpunched Eire’s Kurt Walker 5-Zero to make the medal rounds. He had claimed a silver within the 2017 version of the occasion. Former world silver-winner Lather (57kg) clinched a Three-2 overcome Eire’s Michaela Walsh in a hard-fought contest to enter the last-four stage.

Thapa, a bronze-winner from the 2015 world showpiece, obtained the higher of Eire’s George Bates in his quarterfinal conflict.

The four-time Asian medallist has clinched a Strandja medal for the primary time in his three appearances on the season-opening European occasion.

Nevertheless, defending champion Nikhat Zareen (51kg) bowed out. The previous junior world champion was overwhelmed 2-Three by American Christina Cruz.

Zareen had claimed a gold medal on the earlier version of the occasion, which is in its 71st version this yr and options opponents from over 30 international locations.