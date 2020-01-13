Shivaji vis-a-vis Modi: Book equating Chhatrapati to PM kicks up storm in Maharashtra

WATCH | PM Modi picks litter from Mamallapuram seaside, retains up with Swachh Bharat Mission













The guide, titled “Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi”, written by BJP chief Jay Bhagwan Goyal triggered an enormous controversy in Maharashtra because the guide in contrast the Prime Minister with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Sanjay Raut mentioned the warrior king’s descendants ought to make clear in the event that they like PM Modi being likened to him.IANS

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is the revered idol of Maharashtra and can’t be ‘in contrast’ with anybody, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut mentioned on Monday (January 13), demanding a ban on “Aaj Ke Shivaji – Narendra Modi” which was launched yesterday.

“The BJP must recall the book immediately and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should personally intervene and ensure the book is banned,” Raut informed reporters. Raut additionally mentioned the warrior king’s descendants ought to make clear in the event that they like PM Modi being likened to him.

The guide, titled “Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi”, has been written by BJP chief Jay Bhagwan Goyal.Twitter

The guide, by a BJP activist, has been slammed by the ruling Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, that are a part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi authorities.

Additionally, All India Kisan Sabha president Ashok Dhawale, political activists and intellectuals have criticised the guide because it allegedly seeks to attract comparisons between the nice Maratha hero and the Prime Minister.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is our national hero, Prime Minister Modi is the respected leader of the country… The Chhatrapati’s descendants of the Kolhapur and Satara dynasties must take serious note of this,” Raut urged.

Sambhaji Raje demanded that BJP chief and Union Residence Minister Amit Shah instantly ban the guide, which was printed within the BJP’s Delhi workplace.