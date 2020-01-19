Shivpal Yadav’s Veiled Attack On Mulayam Singh for Siding With Akhilesh Yadav

Not giving significance to what Mulayam mentioned led to the break up of the Samajwadi Occasion, he mentioned (File)

Ballia (UP):

Former Uttar Pradesh minister and president of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Occasion Shivpal Yadav on Sunday launched a veiled assault on his brother and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav for siding along with his son Akhilesh Yadav and mentioned that he was not going to look again.

Shivpal Yadav, who has by no means been brazenly important of his brother earlier than, mentioned he had shaped his celebration “only with the consent” of Mulayam Singh.

He was answering a reporter’s query on whether or not Mulayam betrayed him by being seen extra along with his son as of late.

“The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party was formed only with the consent of Mulayam Singh Yadav. Why is Mulayam today standing with Akhilesh, its answer can be given by him (Mulayam) alone. But this is certain that I will not look back,” he mentioned.

Mulayam Singh was seen along with his son on the SP headquarters in Lucknow on Saturday when former chief of Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV) Sunil Singh, as soon as thought-about near Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, joined the Samajwadi Occasion.

Shivpal Singh mentioned that his efforts might be to unite individuals who imagine within the philosophy of Ram Manohar Lohia, Chaudhary Charan Singh and Mahatma Gandhi.

The PSP chief mentioned that he at all times gave respect to Mulayam, who can be his elder brother, and listened to the whole lot he mentioned.

“Not giving importance to what Mulayam said led to the split of the Samajwadi Party in 2018. This is the reason that the SP could not form the government in UP again, otherwise Akhilesh would have been the Chief Minister,” Shivpal Yadav mentioned.