Shivraj Chouhan’s Question For “Sonia Ji” On Congress’s Citizenship Law Stand

Shivraj Singh Chouhan attacked the Congress over the amended citizenship legislation

Chandigarh/Bhopal:

Former Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the moment launched a broadside towards the Congress for opposing the amended citizenship legislation. At a press convention in Chandigarh, he concentrated his firepower on Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi, the MP from Kerala’s Wayanad, for “ignoring the plight of refugees and minorities from Pakistan”.

Mr Chouhan’s assault on the Congress got here simply after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who belongs to the Congress, completed taking out a large rally in Bhopal towards the Citizenship (Modification) Act, or CAA, that seeks to fast-track the method of giving citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim minorities from three neighbouring nations.

“I’m asking Sonia ji, why are they against the CAA? Why she is ignoring the plight of refugees and minorities from Pakistan? I’m not talking about Rahul Gandhi because he stays abroad more than in India,” Mr Chouhan advised reporters. “Sonia Gandhi didn’t say anything in parliament during the CAA debate, but sits on protest near Raj Ghat,” he stated.

“Manmohan Singh had formulated the NPR (National Population Register). The opposition is spreading misinformation. They will go to the extent of misinforming people about Aadhaar as well,” Mr Chouhan stated of the Census-linked train that the federal government accepted on Tuesday. “The tukde tukde gang will not achieve success,” he added, referring to the phrases coined by the right-wing to allege the opposition and their supporters wish to destroy India.

In Bhopal, the district administration had eliminated the ban on gathering of 4 or extra folks forward of the rally by Kamal Nath. Restrictions have been imposed in most components of Madhya Pradesh over the protests towards the amended citizenship legislation.

“Today, question is not about what Prime Minister and Home Minister are saying. They are saying different things. Question is not about what is included in the Act (CAA), it’s about what is not included. This is not about its use but of its misuse,” Kamal Nath stated on the rally.

The Citizenship (Modification) Act for the primary time makes faith the check of citizenship in India. The federal government says it can assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated nations to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India earlier than 2015 due to spiritual persecution. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate towards Muslims and violates the secular ideas of the structure.