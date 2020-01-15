Shocked dad arrives home to find a hawk and a snake locked in a battle to the death on his driveway 

By Sophie Tanno For Mailonline

A dad-of-four captured the stunning second a hawk and a snake had been locked in a wrestling maintain in his driveway.

On his approach dwelling from church, software program architect Matthew Clement, 43, was surprised to discover a gray rat snake and a red-tail hawk mendacity in his driveway.

At first, Matthew thought the 2 animals had been lifeless, however quickly seen they had been in truth alive and immobilised in an epic battle maintain.

The snake appeared to have wrapped its physique across the hawk’s neck, whereas the fowl held the reptile’s tail in its claws

Matthew claims that the duo had been nonetheless close to each other for a following 20 minutes, however had left his driveway when he checked the following morning.

Matthew, from Gordonsville, Tennessee, stated: ‘At first we thought they had been each lifeless, then we seen the hawk blink and the snake transfer.

Father-of-four Matthew Clement (pictured), from Gordonsville, Tennessee, stated: ‘At first we thought they had been each lifeless, then we seen the hawk blink and the snake transfer’

‘We took some photos earlier than we headed again to the home, as we determined to let nature take its course.

‘Once we bought again to the driveway 20 minutes later, the hawk was roosted on a tree above the highway, and the snake was nonetheless on the gravel however not shifting.

‘We pushed the snake to the facet and thought it was lifeless, however the subsequent time we drove by it was lacking, maybe the hawk completed it off.’