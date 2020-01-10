Shocking! Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh have 4-months old baby born through surrogacy?

Deepika Padukone’s JNU go to













Whilst followers of Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh reel over the information of the TV couple’s separation, one other information is doing the rounds that can additional go away followers shocked.

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda ShaikhInstagram

The nice-looking telly couple is mother and father to a child woman, who’s four-month-old. Based on a report in Bombay Instances, Aamir and Sanjeeda apparently opted for surrogacy and have saved the information of her delivery below wraps for causes greatest recognized to them.

The supply added that the couple is attempting their greatest to resolves their variations. “Differences started cropping up between them some time ago, but they were trying their best to not let it hamper their relationship. Matters escalated a few days after Sanjeeda returned from a shoot in London in October last year, and she left for her parental home. Though they continued to be in touch for some time after that, they stopped talking to each other over a month ago. Since the differences are a result of minor issues, we are hoping that they will reconcile,” mentioned the supply.

Couple’s separation

Aamir and Sanjeeda acquired married in March 2012 after seven years of courtship. The information of them having troubles of their marriage shocked their followers as they have been thought of to be the perfect couple.

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda ShaikhInstagram

Hearsay has it that the duo just isn’t even staying collectively. When Aamir was contacted for affirmation, the actor had a fairly unusual reply. With out denying or agreeing to it, he merely instructed SpotboyE.com: “I don’t know what you are talking about!”

Surprisingly, only a few months in the past on the actor’s birthday, Sanjeeda had shared a selfie with him on Instagram with a beautiful message. A number of weeks in the past, Aamir had shared a video of romantic clicks of the couple to want the actress on her birthday. Sanjeeda had, nonetheless, merely replied to it with, “Thanks Ali.”