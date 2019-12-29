Shocking! Brawl breaks out at DDCA meeting, Gautam Gambhir wants the association dissolved [Watch]

High-5 Highest grossing Tollywood films of 2019













The Delhi District Cricket Affiliation (DDCA) which has, through the years, gained a popularity for working in unusual methods, suffered one other blot on its picture when the senior functionaries of the physique clashed with one another in an unpleasant brawl through the Annual Common Assembly (AGM) of the physique.

The appalling photos of the rancorous battle have gone viral on social media and have prompted robust condemnation from varied quarters. Main the best way is the outspoken former Indian opening batsman and now an MP from Delhi Gautam Gambhir. Taking to Twitter, the cricketer-turned politician requested BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to dissolve DDCA.

“DDCA GOES “ALL OUT”…AND DDCA IS ALL OUT FOR A SHAMEFUL DUCK. Look, how handful of crooks are making mockery of an institution. I’d urge @BCCI @SGanguly99 @JayShah to dissolve @delhi_cricket immediately. Surely, sanctions or even a life ban for those involved,” Gambhir wrote on his timeline.

Information company ANI quoted a supply inside the organisation as claiming that “The AGM was disrupted by supporters of DDCA general secretary Vinod Tihara after resolution three, four and removal of Justice (Retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed was defeated by almost 75 per cent of the members.”

DDCA members battle amongst themselves throughout AGMTwitter

The supply additional added: “The supporters of Tihara also manhandled MLA Om Prakash Sharma. After their agenda was defeated, (the) meeting was deliberately disrupted. The attendance register was also snatched.”

Nonetheless, at a time when the interface of cricket and politics is at a excessive, all kinds of theories are being propounded as to the causes of the riotous behaviour of the individuals. One such idea was put out by former diplomat and a critic of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Occasion (BJP) KC Singh.

He wrote on his Twitter account: “Amit Shah ordered ejection of Rajat Sharma – the incumbent president who was voted out but refuses to quit. Arun Jaitley group implodes as master is gone & new masters want power. So, it’s not so Delhi; it’s just politics,” Singh wrote on his timeline in response to a remark by journalist Shivam Vij.

The AGM was being held on the Arun Jaitley Stadium, previously generally known as Feroze Shah Kotla. The inner energy struggles within the DDCA have existed alongside allegations of malpractice by critics of the physique. Even the late Arun Jaitley, former president of the affiliation, had been focused by his opponents for alleged corruption within the operating of the organisation in addition to within the renovation of the stadium.

Rajat Sharma, former president of DDCA had resigned from his publish citing pressures on him and his unwillingness to compromise with “principles of integrity.” Issues are solely getting murkier within the organisation.