Shocking CCTV footage shows the moment two thugs set fire to a Mercedes

7 January 2020

That is the second two thugs set fireplace to a Mercedes automobile earlier than fleeing the scene.

CCTV footage exhibits the costly motor bursting into flames as the boys accountable then depart on bicycles.

The incident occurred on December 20 on Barton Shut in Wallend, Northumberland.

The pair are seen spraying the parked automobile with a flammable substance in footage captured at evening.

One offender directs his lighter to the bonnet earlier than the white Mercedes turns into consumed in flames

Northumbria Police has now posted the footage in a bid to seek out the suspects.

A Twitter attraction learn: ‘We did not begin the fireplace however we’d like you to assist us discover who did.

Northumbria Police has now posted the footage in a bid to seek out the suspects. Right here one of many males will be seen fleeing on a motorcycle (high proper)

‘This occurred shortly earlier than 10pm on Dec 20 on Barton Shut Wallsend.

‘If you already know these males or have any data which might assist us then get in contact utilizing ref 1296 20/12/19.’