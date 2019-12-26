Shocking!! Is Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri officially married to each other? Read Below

From the premiere of Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra had his eyes on Mahira Sharma. That is the explanation, within the present, he was once seen behind Mahira. Resulting from being collectively at dwelling, there was loads of closeness between these two. Even after having girlfriend exterior the home, Paras Chhabra not too long ago expressed that he’s in love with Mahira Sharma. After that, there was loads of fierce preventing exterior Bigg Boss home. Paras’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri was additionally shocked to listen to this. It appears that evidently Akanksha Puri is unable to digest Paras’s new love story. That’s the reason she has disclosed to the frequent man that he and Paras Chhabra are married. Sure, you heard it proper. Whereas speaking to Spotboye, Akanksha Puri herself has acknowledged this in a murky tongue.

When the rumor of marriage to Akanksha was talked about, he was the primary to ask if the media actually desires to publish this information. After that Akanksha Puri refused to simply accept this. That matter is completely different, in additional issues, aspiration pointed this out. It’s doable that this rumor could come true. If this information is true then it could not be flawed to say that Paras Chhabra is dishonest Akanksha Puri on Nationwide TV. Paras has already been accused of being a fraud.

If we discuss concerning the flirty nature of Paras Chhabra, then Paras Chhabra doesn’t depart any probability to flirt in Bigg Boss home. To start with, Paras Chhabra was seen enjoying with Shehnaz Gill’s coronary heart and now his goal is on Mahira Sharma. Nevertheless, please share your views within the remark part beneath.