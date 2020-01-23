Shocking! Mohit Suri ‘regrets’ launching Kunal Kemmu: Feel bad I launched him 15 years back

Soha Ali Khan with Kunal KemmuInstagram

Ever because the trailer of Malang starring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur has launched, followers are ready with bated breath for the movie to launch. Already hailed as Mohit Suri’s blockbuster, Malang additionally options Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles.

There isn’t any denying the truth that regardless of being a superb actor, Kunal Kemmu has not been in a position to make it large within the trade. Although he has numerous hit movies in his checklist, folks hardly bear in mind him for the roles that he has performed. It was Mohit Suri who had launched Kunal in Kalyug, 15 years again and Mohit regrets his resolution now. Speaking about the identical to Mumbai Mirror, Mohit stated, “Kunal Kemmu too, a much-underrated actor. I feel bad I launched him 15 years back in Kalyug when it was all about looks. Genuine talent is being recognised today and Kunal can put any actor to shame. Adi and he were always in the film.”

Additional speaking about different casts within the movie, Mohit stated, “We wanted a girl who is liked by all but not known to all. Disha has done small, likable roles but no one really knows the girl. That’s the enigma of her character too. She has a sweet face and a hot body and our film will also reveal a fab actor. For the bad guy, we wanted someone who’s known as a hero, and that was Mr Kapoor. On the set, he was like a producer, co-director and an actor.”

Kunal Kemmu’s accepts his mistake

Other than being immensely gifted, Kunal Kemmu can also be identified for being too modest, humble and well mannered. As soon as, Kunal Kemmu was fined by Mumbai police for using a motorcycle with no helmet. Nevertheless, the actor was praised for accepting his mistake and apologizing for it.

Kunal himself shared photos that present him using a motorcycle with no helmet. Within the caption, the Go Goa Gone actor had written that it was “embarrassing” to see such photos doing the rounds on social media. He apologized, saying that he would not need to set a incorrect instance.

“I have seen this picture out there and honestly it’s very embarrassing given I love bikes and ride regularly and always with a helmet and some more gear but whether it’s a long ride or just next door a helmet should always be worn. apologies I don’t want to set the wrong example! [sic],” he tweeted with the photographs. Quickly, Mumbai police replied to the submit on Twitter, saying that an e-challan has been dispatched to his tackle. Kunal additionally accepted the identical politely.