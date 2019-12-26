Shocking moment 17-year-old Mercedes driver speeds at almost 130mph through 50mph zone

- The 17-year-old Mercedes driver hit velocity of 129mph on the M4 close to 11 and 12
- Automobile handed marked BMW 530 police automotive whereas travelling on the extreme speeds
- Thames Valley Police mentioned it occurred at round 10.45pm on Christmas Eve
By Emily Webber For Mailonline
By Emily Webber For Mailonline
That is the second a Mercedes driver was caught on digital camera driving at speeds of virtually 130mph on Christmas Eve.
The 17-year-old was filmed by police because the speedometer hit a stunning 129mph between junctions 11 and 12 of the M4, close to Studying, Berkshire.
The automotive, price £37,545, handed a marked BMW 530 police automobile whereas travelling at velocity on a piece of highway with a velocity restrict of 50mph.


In accordance with Thames Valley Police, the incident occurred at 10.44pm on December 24.
Officers posted the video on Twitter commenting: ‘This Mercedes E220 pushed by a 17-year-old, drove previous a marked BMW 530 on the M4 junction 11 to 12 close to Studying, at a velocity reaching as much as 129mph on Christmas Eve! Driver reported to court docket!’
‘This part of motorway is topic to highway works and 50mph. Driver reported to court docket!’
Thames Valley Police posted the footage to Twitter and mentioned the part of motorway in 50mph because of highway works
