Shocking moment 17-year-old Mercedes driver speeds at almost 130mph through 50mph zone

That is the second a Mercedes driver was caught on digital camera driving at speeds of virtually 130mph on Christmas Eve.

The 17-year-old was filmed by police because the speedometer hit a stunning 129mph between junctions 11 and 12 of the M4, close to Studying, Berkshire.

The automotive, price £37,545, handed a marked BMW 530 police automobile whereas travelling at velocity on a piece of highway with a velocity restrict of 50mph.

In accordance with Thames Valley Police, the incident occurred at 10.44pm on December 24.

Officers posted the video on Twitter commenting: ‘This Mercedes E220 pushed by a 17-year-old, drove previous a marked BMW 530 on the M4 junction 11 to 12 close to Studying, at a velocity reaching as much as 129mph on Christmas Eve! Driver reported to court docket!’

