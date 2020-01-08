Shocking moment bungling ram raider slams truck into jewellery shop

This stunning CCTV footage reveals the second a bungling ram-raider reversed at velocity into a jewelry retailer – and nearly ran over his confederate.

Brazen Kieran Marshall, 29, and John Kitchen, 28, carried out the audacious theft at a store in Leeds, West Yorkshire, on August 18, 2017.

Safety cameras captured the dramatic second motorist Marshall reversed a stolen pickup truck into the shop to smash an enormous gap within the entrance.

The second John Kitchen is knocked down by his confederate Kieran Marshall

Seconds later masked confederate Kitchen, wielding a sledgehammer, arrives in one other automobile and enters the jewellers on foot earlier than threatening terrified workers members.

The person could be seen ‘scrabbling round’ to choose up objects of jewelry that have been despatched flying via the air following the smash.

A court docket beforehand heard one of many males jumped onto a counter and demanded cash as he threatened a workers member with a knife.

In a single comical clip the hapless truck driver is captured reversing into the shop once more – solely to smash into the facet of the robber inside.

A purple purple Ford Ranger 4×4 was reversed into the entrance of the store, terrifying workers and inflicting vital injury

John Kitchen, pictured, who was armed with a sledgehammer, was captured on CCTV footage warning workers to remain again as he rifled via the window show earlier than stealing a Rolex watch

Kitchen, trapped between the automobile and the shopfront, then tumbles out of the jewellers on his fingers and knees earlier than escaping along with his confederate with a haul that included Rolex watches.

Thieves Marshall and Kitchen appeared at Leeds Crown Court docket on Tuesday alongside six co-defendants, all of whom have been a part of the identical gang.

The group have been discovered responsible of the organised theft of greater than £1.5m of products from throughout the nation and jailed for a complete of 43 years.

Kitchen, from Leeds, was sentenced to 15 years and eight months whereas Marshall additionally from Leeds, was jailed for 14 years and 6 months.

Leeds Crown Court docket heard the gang have been snared following a West Yorkshire Police investigation into the organised provide of medication.

Enquiries recognized various autos linked to the gang members have been attending a selected handle after which making in a single day journeys to components of the nation together with Staffordshire, Higher Manchester, Durham, Hampshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.

Checks with the related police forces in these areas discovered most of the in a single day journeys coincided with thefts from heavy items autos.

Additional investigations confirmed a few of the recognized autos travelling in convoy to and from the areas.

In every of the incidents, the autos have been focused whereas the drivers have been parked up on relaxation breaks.

The offenders both slashed open the curtain facet of the focused automobile or pressured the rear doorways and unloaded pallets of products and drove off with them.

The objects stolen by the gang included 1000’s of kilos price of alloy wheels, tyres, energy instruments, hair straighteners, cosmetics, face cream, jewelry and males’s and ladies’s clothes.

Portions of the stolen items have been discovered when officers executed search warrants at addresses, storage containers and different lock-ups linked to members of the group.

Along with the sentencing of Kitchen and Marshall six different gang members, all from Leeds, have been sentenced.

Dominic Bailey, 30, was jailed for 4 years and 6 month for his half within the conspiracy.

Jade Brannan, 29, was sentenced to 6 months for the conspiracy and given to 2 years and 6 months for possession of cocaine with intent to provide.

Liam Bellwood, 33, was jailed for 4 years and 4 months for the conspiracy and for the theft of a girl in October 2018.

Shane Henriques, 30, was sentenced to 19 months.

Benjamin McCarron, 31, was given an 18-month suspended sentence and Kieran Smith, 28, was sentenced to 2 years for the conspiracy.

Dominic Bailey, 30, (left) was jailed for 4 years and 6 month for his half within the conspiracy. Jade Brannan, 29, (proper) was sentenced to 6 months for the conspiracy and given to 2 years and 6 months for possession of cocaine with intent to provide

Liam Bellwood, 33, (left) was jailed for 4 years and 4 months for the conspiracy and for the theft of a girl. Shane Henriques, 30, (proper) was sentenced to 19 months

Kieran Smith (pictured) was sentenced to 2 years for the conspiracy

Inspector Mick Preston, who led the investigation, stated: ‘The ringleaders of this group are prolific criminals with lengthy offending histories who’ve been unfavorable function fashions of the worst form of their communities over various years.

‘As these offences clearly illustrate, they’re motivated purely by greed and care nothing for the hurt and concern their behaviour causes to their victims.

‘We hope the numerous jail sentences they’ve obtained will assist to reassure their victims and the broader neighborhood, and likewise ship a warning to others who suppose they will commit severe crimes similar to these with out having to face the results.’