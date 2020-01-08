Shocking moment burglar steals a bulldog puppy named Tyson in broad daylight raid on house

Brazen second burglar steals a bulldog pet named Tyson in broad daylight raid on home
- Footage reveals the burglar carrying the XL Bulldog, Tyson, in a brown paper bag
- The thief broke right into a home in Longford, Coventry, at round 11am on Monday
- In addition to the pet, the intruder additionally grabbed an engagement ring and clothes
- West Midlands Police detectives are interesting for details about the burglar
- The 13-week-old pet has since been discovered and is being cared for by its proprietor
A burglar caught on digital camera stealing a Bulldog pet as he raided a home in broad daylight is being hunted by police.
Footage reveals the prison carrying the XL Bulldog, named Tyson, in a brown paper purchasing bag.
The pet has been reunited with its proprietor, however police are nonetheless looking to establish the thief. The intruder additionally stole an engagement ring, clothes and jewelry
Tyson, who’s 13 weeks previous, was later discovered within the Walsgrave space and reunited with its proprietor, however police are nonetheless looking for the burglar.
Coventry Police tweeted: ‘Nice information! Tyson’s been discovered within the Walsgrave space and is now being cared for by his rightful proprietor. We’re nonetheless interesting to your assist figuring out the person within the video.’
The thief broke right into a home in Rafferty Adams Manner, Coventry, round 11am on Monday.
The intruder grabbed an engagement ring, clothes and jewelry earlier than scooping up Tyson and dashing out of the property.
A video reveals the Tyson’s head (circled) coming out of a brown paper bag being carried by the burglar. The XL Bulldog has since been discovered within the Walsgrave space
Footage from a doorbell digital camera captured him strolling away with the stolen gadgets together with the pet which was seen popping its head out of a bag.
West Midlands Police Detective Constable, Mario Poleszak, stated: ‘The burglar was decided to get his palms on no matter he may, taking sentimental gadgets and stooping as little as taking a younger pup.’
