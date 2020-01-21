Shocking moment father tackle’s his son’s opponent during a wrestling match

By Valerie Edwards For Dailymail.com

A North Carolina father has been arrested and charged with assault after tackling his teenage son’s opponent at a highschool wrestling match when he did an unlawful transfer.

Officers from the Kannapolis Police Division stated in a press assertion that Barry Lee Jones was arrested on Saturday.

Within the video, the 2 highschool college students are seen wrestling when Jones’ son is physique slammed by his opponent.

Within the video, the 2 highschool college students are seen wrestling when Jones’s son (pictured in darkish colours) is physique slammed by his opponent (pictured in gentle colours)

Inside a matter of seconds, Jones is seen operating onto the court docket and tackling his son’s opponent.

In keeping with Fox 61, the teenager Jones tackled was from Southeast Guilford Excessive College.

Jones’s son is a scholar from Hickory Ridge Excessive College. His son was reportedly not injured.

He was booked on a $1,00zero secured bond on the Cabarrus County Jail.

In keeping with the North Carolina Excessive College Athletic Affiliation, the referee had simply gave the hand indicators to name the coed’s transfer unlawful.

Kannapolis police stated Jones was charged with easy assault and disorderly conduct.

