Shocking moment festival bonfire EXPLODES setting a spectator’s hair alight

New footage has emerged which reveals the second a spectator’s hair is ready on fireplace after a competition bonfire explodes in a small city in Italy.

Footage exhibits the second a lit beacon hurtles from a church bell tower alongside a zipper wire towards a bonfire.

Because it crashes into the bonfire, the construction explodes and flaming shards of wooden are flung into the air and towards the gang.

Terrified onlookers are seen sprinting away from the burning bonfire however one will get caught within the head by a bit of flaming wooden.

He runs away from the bonfire seemingly with out realising that his hair is on fireplace.

In line with stories nobody was significantly injured throughout the incident.

The Festa dei Fochi is widely known in Badia Prataglia, Italy, and commemorates the nativity of the Virgin Mary.

Its origins date again to September eight, 1008, when the bishop of Arezzo consecrated the church of Badia di Prataglia to Saint Mary of the Assumption.

The competition, which is widely known on September 7, can also be used to have a good time the top of summer season.

Conventional celebration of the competition used to contain lighting a hearth in each fort within the city however has been modified in recent times to only one bonfire within the centre of the village.

Mayor Poppi Carlo Toni apologised for the incident and famous that the city was chargeable for persevering with traditions whereas complying with security guidelines.

He went on responsible the incident on those that arrange the bonfire with out taking correct precautions.