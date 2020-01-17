Shocking moment gang smash Range Rover into Shepherd’s Bush jewellers

By Sebastian Murphy-bates For Mailonline

Revealed: 05:14 EST, 17 January 2020 | Up to date: 05:22 EST, 17 January 2020

That is the stunning second a gang smashes a Vary Rover right into a Shepherd’s Bush jewellers and ransack the shop with a sledge hammer earlier than hero customers seize the armed robber.

Ben Wegener, 34, pleaded responsible to theft, harmful driving, and possession of offensive weapon, felony injury and receiving stolen items.

He and two accomplices drove a black Vary Rover by way of the entrance of a jewelry store in west London.

When the car narrowly missed the individuals inside, the robbers obtained out after which smashed the glass show instances utilizing a sledgehammer and a hammer, and put gadgets of jewelry into luggage.

Having ransacked the shop, the suspects tried to flee the scene. However then the 34-year-old, of no mounted handle, was prevented by escaping by members of the general public who gathered exterior and captured him.

He was detained by police a couple of minutes later, subsequently arrested and charged with the offences. He pleaded responsible on November 26.

The Vary Rover utilized by the robbers was recovered by police, and located to have been stolen from an handle in Wandsworth earlier that month, and displaying false quantity plates.

Detective Constable Sam Weller of the Central West Theft Squad, who led the investigation, mentioned: ‘This was a reckless theft dedicated in entrance of customers on a busy excessive avenue.

‘It was sheer luck that nobody was critically injured when the car smashed by way of the store entrance, and the store proprietor and clients have been threatened with severe violence when the robbers the place inside.

‘The raid was thwarted by members of the general public who chased down and held Wegener as he tried to flee.

‘This was a terrifying incident for the victims and everybody who witnessed it unfold, and Wegener will now spend a big time frame in jail.’

DC Weller added: ‘Sadly, his two accomplices left the scene and stay excellent.

‘We’ll proceed to pursue leads with the intention to establish them, and we’d urge anybody who has details about these individuals to contact police.’