Shocking moment group of five migrants cut their way out of a lorry on Essex industrial estate

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline

Printed: 11:53 EST, 9 January 2020 | Up to date: 12:07 EST, 9 January 2020

That is the surprising second a gaggle of 5 suspected migrants lower their approach out of a lorry at an Essex industrial property.

The boys have been behind the heavy items automobile when it stopped at Stonehouse Industrial Property in Purfleet, Essex at round 11.30am yesterday.

It’s believed the lorry had not too long ago crossed the Channel.

The boys escaped after slicing their approach by means of a tarpaulin behind the truck

In response to a witness, one of many males shouted ‘comfortable New 12 months, we love you… London right here we come’.

The boys fled the scene after leaving the truck earlier than police arrived.

A witness informed MailOnline: ‘I used to be outdoors having a cigarette and heard the rip of the lorry and noticed one individual bounce out then began filming. After the recording stopped nobody approached them for security causes they usually then all run away.’

Migrants are nonetheless risking their lives crossing the Channel behind vans regardless of the tragic deaths of 39 folks in October.

The our bodies of 39 Vietnamese nationals, together with two 15-year-old boys, have been discovered within the trailer in an industrial park in Grays, within the early hours of October 23, shortly after the lorry arrived on a ferry from Zeebrugge, in Belgium.