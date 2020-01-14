Shocking moment heartless thugs steal rough sleeper’s shoes then pour milk over him

Stunning second heartless thugs steal tough sleeper’s sneakers then pour milk over him and scream in his face as he beds down in a store doorway
Vile thugs rob a tough sleeper of his sneakers and pour milk on him as he lies in a store doorway in surprising footage.
The video begins because the homeless man makes his mattress for the night time on the road in Leeds metropolis centre.
However at the very least three males begin to harass him, regardless of audible pleas from the sufferer for peace.
He gives to depart the Briggate space, but one of many yobs yells that he would ‘stroll barefoot’ and rips the person’s gray coach off.
The hooded thug then grabs a carton of milk off the bottom, unscrews the cap and douses the defenceless sufferer in it.
He places his palms as much as attempt to defend himself and stands up, however the liquid lands on his head and seeps down his garments as he cries out.
The attacker walks away with the tough sleeper’s sneakers after smashing him within the face with the empty bottle.
The gang seem to have posted the footage on Snapchat, the place it circulated on Saturday night time.
Volunteer David Hedley instructed the Yorkshire Night Publish : ‘I’ve spoken to oldsters and brought down the video – it had hundreds of shares in a couple of minutes and went a bit crackers.
‘It is despicable behaviour. Our outreach might be passing Briggate and we’ll look out for this sufferer.’
