Shocking moment Hermes delivery driver is caught urinating on man’s house

By Sebastian Murphy-bates For Mailonline

Revealed: 04:51 EST, 13 January 2020 | Up to date: 05:15 EST, 13 January 2020

That is the stunning second a Hermes supply driver urinated on a buyer’s home.

The agency was pressured to wash up urine after father Dan Cecchini mentioned the ‘rank’ act left him feeling ‘violated’.

The 43-year-old was within the bathtub on December 17 when his safety system alerted him to motion outdoors his Hastings dwelling.

CCTV footage reveals a courier descending steps towards the house earlier than unzipping and relieving himself.

The daddy-of-two then opened the window to problem the supply driver – just for him to faux innocence and declare to be on the lookout for a neighbour.

The Hermes courier is pictured strolling down the steps of the house in Hastings earlier than he urinated within the nook

The employee relieved himself within the secure parcel area, the place others had been left days later for Mr Cecchini to seek out them moist with urine

He mentioned: ‘You possibly can see him go open the zip. It is clear, he isn’t placing a parcel there. It is apparent. You possibly can odor it afterwards.’

Hermes acquired in contact with the audio engineer two days later and apologised ‘for the courier peeing in your property’, including that type of behaviour ‘just isn’t tolerated’.

However after Mr Cecchini requested the courier firm when the pee was going to be cleaned up, the supply large ‘fobbed him off’ and informed him that the ‘question [had been] resolved’.

The disgusted father was additional outraged when his canine acquired moist paws within the fluid, forcing him to make the world ‘off limits’ to his kids.

Pictured: The courier urinates on the home after being caught on digital camera unzipping himself

The courier is pictured doing up his zip after urinating on the property in Hastings, Kent, within the stunning incident

Two extra parcels landed in the identical spot days later and had been left stinking of urine afterwards.

Mr Cecchini added: ‘It is simply annoying, I ought to have perhaps considered it a bit extra, however that is fairly infuriating that we’re having to place stuff within the bathe to wipe this dude’s wee off it.

‘After I circled Peanut our canine was in there sniffing and his ft had been moist. Peanut acquired this dude’s pee on his moist paws so we simply dumped him within the bathtub.

‘Our youngsters play throughout the home, they’re within the alley, they have their scooters. So now that space is off limits. There’s a few third of the surface of my property the children cannot use.’

After Hermes had been contacted for remark, the supply large confirmed that the motive force would not be working for them and that they’d clear up the pee.

Regardless of his fury, Mr Cecchini says all he needs is for the spot to be correctly disinfected and did not need the person to lose his job.

A Hermes spokesperson mentioned: ‘We efficiently ship 390 million parcels annually and our 20,000 couriers are clear on the requirements we anticipate.

‘That is clearly unacceptable behaviour and following an investigation this courier not delivers on our behalf.

‘We’ve spoken to Mr Cecchini to apologise as soon as once more and are sending spherical somebody to wash the world. We’ve additionally provided him a goodwill cost.’