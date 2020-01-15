Shocking moment pensioner, 68, punches his 66-year-old neighbour to the ground

By Sebastian Murphy-bates For Mailonline

Printed: 11:26 EST, 15 January 2020 | Up to date: 11:47 EST, 15 January 2020

That is the surprising second a pensioner, 68, punched his 66-year-old neighbour to the bottom and broke his hip in a long-running dispute over parking.

The sufferer suffered a fractured hip after being knocked to the bottom by Anthony John – who then continued washing his automotive.

A choose at Swansea Crown Court docket descried the incident as a ‘wholly undignified neighbourly spat about trivia’.

The court docket heard there had been a long-running dispute between two males residing in Penrhiwtyn, Neath, about parking on the quiet residential avenue.

Dyfed Thomas, prosecuting, mentioned on July 1 final 12 months John was washing his automotive exterior his home when the sufferer walked previous along with his canine and ‘phrases had been exchanged’ between the neighbours.

The 68-year-old is pictured squaring as much as his 66-year-old neighbour shortly earlier than he punches him within the surprising footage

A ‘confrontation’ then ensued and the barrister mentioned it was accepted the sufferer initially pushed John however the defendant then ‘misplaced his mood’ and punched the opposite man quite a few instances, knocking him to the bottom. John then returned to cleansing his automotive.

The court docket heard the sufferer was subsequently taken to Morriston Hospital the place a fracture to the socket joint of the pelvis was identified and he needed to spent the following 16 days in hospital.

When police interviewed John he instructed officers he had been ‘provoked following an argument’.

John, of Penrhiwtyn, Neath, admitted inflicting grievous bodily hurt. The court docket heard he had no earlier convictions.

The 66-year-old tumbles to the bottom after John punches him throughout a dispute on the street

David Singh, for John, mentioned it had been the complainant who had initially approached the defendant on the street nevertheless it was accepted his shopper’s response had been ‘inappropriate and unacceptable’.

He mentioned there had been no additional incidents between the 2 males within the months because the day in query.

Decide Paul Thomas QC instructed John he accepted the sufferer had performed a component in beginning the confrontation however that the preliminary push was was ‘no excuse for the violence you used.’

The choose added: ‘It’s a pity you could have misplaced your clear character and good identify.’