Shocking moment robber with man-bun cracks Chinese takeaway worker over head with metal WHEEL BRACE

By Katie Weston For Mailonline

Printed: 13:57 EST, three January 2020 | Up to date: 13:59 EST, three January 2020

A robber with a man-bun caught on CCTV smashing a employee on the top with a steel wheel brace at a Chinese language takeaway has been jailed.

Dominic Chaplin, 28, barged his means behind the counter of Lin Chinese language together with his Staffordshire bull terrier and demanded money.

Dominic Chaplin, 28, was caught on CCTV brandishing the wrench after grabbing a employee on the Chinese language takeaway by the neck

The beginning of the CCTV footage exhibits the robber barging behind the counter of Lin Chinese language earlier than forcing the employee into the kitchen

Chaplin demanded money after bursting into the takeaway together with his Staffordshire bull terrier and the employee gave him £40 of his personal cash

Footage exhibits Chaplin seize a person by the neck together with his canine within the background after bursting into the takeaway at 11.50pm on September 27.

The employee provides him £40 of his personal cash earlier than Chaplin compelled him into the kitchen.

The video then exhibits the employee battered across the head with the steel wrench.

The member of employees suffered head accidents and was given glue therapy for open wounds.

Employees on the takeaway in King Avenue, Fenton, Staffordshire, dialled 999 and Chaplin was arrested close by.

Chaplin, from Stoke-on-Trent, admitted tried theft, possession of Class B medicine and possession of an offensive weapon.

Footage exhibits the employee being hit on the top with the steel wrench. The incident came about at 11.50pm on September 27

Employees on the takeaway in Staffordshire dialled 999 and Chaplin was arrested close by. The member of employees suffered head accidents and was given glue therapy for open wounds

Chaplin, from Stoke-on-Trent, admitted tried theft, possession of Class B medicine and possession of an offensive weapon. At present he was jailed for four-and-a-half years

At present he was jailed for four-and-a-half years at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court docket.

After the case, Detective Constable Michael George, of Staffordshire Police, mentioned: ‘This was an unprovoked assault on a member of employees who was because of shut the takeaway shortly.

‘The sufferer was merely at his place of job doing his job however ended up strolling away from work shaken and left with nasty head accidents.’