Shocking moment semi-truck smashes into an accident scene in Texas

By Leah Mcdonald For Dailymail.com

Printed: 09:41 EST, 28 December 2019 | Up to date: 09:58 EST, 28 December 2019

Surprising footage reveals the second an 18 wheel semi-trailer truck slammed into an accident scene which left two folks injured.

Police in Texas had initially responded to a two-car crash on Freeway 84 in Lubbock County on Friday.

Nonetheless a semi-truck travelling eastbound slid and its trailer overturned earlier than the automobile got here to a cease at a median on the freeway.

Surprising footage reveals the second an 18 wheel semi-trailer truck slammed into an accident scene which left two folks injured

Footage reveals emergency responders from Lubbock Fireplace Division help after an 18 wheel semi-truck trailer overturned and pinned one driver inside one other truck

A number of different automobiles subsequently crashed into the again of the semi trailer as there was heavy fog within the space on the time, KCBD reported.

The primary crash blocked westbound lanes of US 84 and as investigators had been on the scene a second truck overturned together with the street.

The shifting truck hit one DPS trooper and pinned one other particular person inside one other truck. A Lubbock Fireplace Division rescue crew manged to take the driving force out from the pickup truck.

Police in Texas had initially responded to a two-car crash on Freeway 84 in Lubbock County on Friday. However then one other truck seen above within the background swerved to keep away from an SUV and overturned

Officers are seen scrambling because the semi-trailer truck swerved to keep away from an SUV can got here hurtling of their path

A Division of Public Security trooper, seen above within the yellow HiVis jacket, narrowly prevented severe harm as he ran out of the way in which to keep away from the truck because it overturned

Each folks had been taken to hospital for remedy to their accidents and are anticipated to outlive.

Caleb Holder, who works for KCBD as a photographer, was filming the accident scene, when a second 18-wheeler jackknifed to keep away from a pink SUV that modified lanes in entrance of it.

The truck might be seen coming in the direction of the trooper as others run to keep away from it, earlier than the trailer overturns and it crashes into different vehicles.

Holder advised the outlet : ‘I noticed that trailer coming and I knew I needed to run away from it. A part of my job is to go to breaking information scenes and shoot video of it or no matter it’s, that features automobile crashes generally , I used to be trying in that path.

The semi-truck was touring eastbound when a pink SUV modified lanes in entrance of it, inflicting the driving force of the semi to swerve with the trailer overturning, KCBD reported

There have been a complete of 5 crashes involving 4 semi tractor-trailers and 4 smaller vehicles

A complete of seven models from the Lubbock Fireplace Division responded to the scene with 19 employees members, in accordance with KCBD

‘That is when you may hear extra tires screeching after which simply barely see headlights coming by way of the fog.

He added: ‘That is when the semi overturned and slid on its aspect, on to the shoulder and on prime of that pick-up.

‘As I seemed again I additionally keep in mind seeing the trooper operating and I may see he was falling down and the trailer was coming actually near him. ‘I’ve by no means seen something like that in particular person.’

There have been a complete of 5 crashes involving 4 semi tractor-trailers and 4 smaller vehicles.

Sgt Johnny Bures stated of the injured trooper: ‘ The trooper that was struck goes to be okay, he does have some severe accidents, however nothing life threatening.’

A complete of seven models from the Lubbock Fireplace Division responded to the scene with 19 employees members, in accordance with KCBD.