Shocking moment teenager is hit in the face with a dart

By MailOnline Reporter

Printed: 07:57 EST, 13 January 2020 | Up to date: 07:58 EST, 13 January 2020

A youngster was hit close to the attention with a dart after he accepted a £10 guess to face in entrance of a pub dartboard throughout a sport.

Bricklayer Jack Mullins, 18, was left with the dart hanging from his eyebrow following the excessive danger escapade on Saturday night time.

He and pal Dan Quinn, 18, who filmed the incident, had been having fun with a drink with pals at their native, The Stoke Arms in Exeter, Devon.

Jack took the dare to face in entrance of the board as one other pal, scholar George Ashford, 18, walked to the oche.

Jack Mullins, 18, accepted a £10 guess to face in entrance of the dartboard on the Stoke Arms in Exeter on Saturday night time

Jack had the sense to cowl his eyes however that did not cease one dart embedding itself in his eyebrow.

Dan, additionally a scholar, then shared the video onto Twitter, captioning his submit: ‘Informal Saturday night time on the native.’

Within the video, Jack might be seen standing together with his head positioned within the center of a dartboard.

He covers his eyes together with his fingers as darts begin being thrown at his face, two of which go immediately above his head.

Jack obtained a dart within the eyebrow for his troubles – and did not even accumulate the £10 guess

As George prepares to unleash his remaining dart, Dan says: ‘Decrease! Decrease!’

The dart then hits Jack on the face, touchdown in his eyebrow. Dan then rushes in direction of Jack, who appears shocked and confused at what has occurred.

The dart might be seen dangling from his head as he appears on the digicam.

He then goes to tug it out because the video ends.

The video has been shared extensively on social media, with just below 200,00zero views in 24 hours, and the overwhelming majority of feedback show bafflement.

Andrew Muri requested ‘Who volunteers for that keep on’, whereas @rileycp01 commented: ‘for this reason ladies reside longer than males’ and @lauren03r stated: ‘Why the f*** would u do that.’

Talking at the moment, Dan stated: ‘He did it as a guess and he allowed it to occur.

‘After he pulled it out he had a bit little bit of blood which he simply wiped with a paper towel after which he was completely high quality, Jack is difficult as nails so I doubt it even actually damage him.

‘George was initially shocked and apologised, after that it was only a snicker.

‘He did not even take the cash ultimately.’