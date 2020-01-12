Shocking moment thug violently shoves a pensioner to the floor in an unprovoked attack

By Bhvishya Patel For Mailonline

That is the surprising second a ‘weak’ 72-year-old pensioner was pushed to the bottom by a hooded man.

CCTV footage launched by West Midlands Police present the violent perpetrator, aggressively method the sufferer, whose identification is hid, exterior a Greggs in Smethwick, Birmingham, earlier than shoving him to the bottom.

The attacker, who’s seen sporting a purple coat and glasses and estimated to be in his 60s, is now being hunted for by police.

In the course of the footage, which was captured on November 29, the perpetrator walks in the direction of the pensioner and factors his finger at them.

The person within the purple coat then pushes the pensioner within the chest with each palms and sends him and his cup of tea flying on to the pavement.

Because the pensioner lies on the ground, the hooded man seems to make no try to assist him up.

Following the incident West Midlands Police mentioned in an announcement: ‘This is some surprising CCTV taken from Cape Hill, Smethwick, displaying a pensioner being violently assaulted.

‘We’re in search of your assist to establish the offender.

‘The 72-year-old sufferer was exterior Greggs when a big man who was seen driving a mobility scooter shoved him to the ground.

‘The sufferer suffered a again damage in the course of the November 29 assault, however fortunately was no more critically damage.

‘We estimate the attacker is aged in his 60s and is round 5ft 8ins tall, of heavy construct and was sporting glasses.

‘This was a nasty unprovoked assault on a weak sufferer and we have to hint the offender.’

Anybody with data is requested to get in contact with West Midlands Police by calling 101 and quoting crime reference quantity 20SW/284518Z/19.