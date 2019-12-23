Shocking! PCB Chief calls India a bigger security risk than Pakistan

Methods to defend smartphones from spy apps?













Worldwide cricket returned to Pakistan with an ODI collection in 2015 that noticed the house facet taking over Zimbabwe. However for the longest time, top-level cricket groups remained hesitant to tour the strife-torn nation. The recollections of the 2009 terror assault on the Sri Lankan cricket crew bus which was en path to the stadium in an effort to participate in an ongoing Take a look at, remained recent in everybody’s thoughts.

Lastly, greater than 10 years after that appalling incident, Take a look at cricket made a comeback to the South Asian nation. The primary Take a look at of the collection towards Sri Lanka proved to be an unsatisfying affair as a lot of the sport was washed out as a consequence of rain. However the second match turned out to be a extra healthful affair and resulted in a thumping victory for the house facet.

Nevertheless, the success of internet hosting this collection appears to have gotten to the top of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani. After the conclusion of the second Take a look at, he claimed that his nation is a safer venue for groups to tour than neighbouring India.

“We have proved that Pakistan is safe, if someone isn’t coming then they should prove that it’s unsafe. At this time, India is a far greater security risk than Pakistan,” the PCB chief was reported as saying by the web site cricketpakistan.com.pk.

PCB chief thinks Pakistan is safer than India for touring groupsTwitter

“No one should now doubt security arrangements in Pakistan after successful Sri Lanka Test series. This is a turning point for revival of Test cricket in Pakistan. Media and fans played an important role in portraying positive image of Pakistan worldwide,” he additional added.

What Mani appears to be forgetting is the truth that an exceptionally excessive degree of safety needed to be offered in an effort to be certain that Sri Lankans felt snug. He’s additionally getting forward of himself in pondering that international locations comparable to Australia and England would fortunately tour the nation. Getting Sri Lankans over is one factor however to get non-Asian sides into Pakistan is many ranges increased an accomplishment.

Mani did speak in regards to the groups that he’s optimistic about internet hosting sooner or later. “We’re in talks with Bangladesh board. Not only Bangladesh, all the teams should have no doubt that PCB will host its home series in Pakistan only. I’m hopeful that Bangladesh will tour Pakistan because there’s no reason of not touring. If Sri Lanka can tour Pakistan then, why not others?”

When speaking about India being unsafe, the PCB chairman could have been hinting at a number of protests happening in India over the CAA. Nevertheless, such protests have taken place even in international locations like USA and England up to now. Moreover, with Pakistan, the hazard is not from protests however from armed terrorists, a few of whom they’ve been harbouring themselves.