Shocking photos reveal police officer’s injuries after hit-and-run horror

The spouse of a police officer severely harm in a hit-and-run has launched a photograph displaying his dramatic accidents – as a manhunt for the particular person accountable continues.

Police Constable Jon Casey is in a severe however steady situation in hospital after the collision in Woodford Inexperienced, north-east London, within the early hours of Monday.

His spouse, Donna Casey, has posted an image of his bloodied face on social media in a bid to get witnesses to come back ahead.

Detectives have launched a picture of the suspect car (pictured) and are interesting for info of its actions earlier than and after the incident

Mrs Casey wrote on Fb: ‘He’s a father of three boys, a son, a brother and my greatest pal.

‘We would like the general public to see what these folks will do to get away from justice so please share this image!

‘Please if anybody has any info name 101 for the #metpolice.’

Police additionally launched a photograph displaying PC Casey’s leg in a forged.

At about 10 minutes previous midnight, officers indicated for a gray Mini Cooper to cease close to Saint Barnabas Highway.

It failed to take action and a pursuit was authorised.

Officers positioned themselves on Chigwell Highway, close to Gaynes Hill Highway and the M11 overpass, to attend for the car.

A police manhunt has been launched for a Mini Cooper driver after they mowed down an officer (pictured is medical gear and police clothes mendacity on the street)

Because it approached, one officer tried to deploy a cease stick (stinger) when he was hit by the automobile, and the car then sped away from the scene.

PC Casey was taken to hospital the place he’s in a severe however steady situation, however his accidents should not life-threatening.

A Mini was later discovered deserted close to the scene, the place objects of police uniform have been left strewn throughout the street.

Police stated the car, which was on false ’67’ 12 months plates, was discovered a short while later at about 00.45am deserted in Woolhampton Approach, Chigwell.

A 29-year-old man and a 24-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of helping an offender, and have each been launched below investigation.

Police stated inquiries to hint the motive force continued.

A Mini was later discovered deserted close to the scene with what seemed to be a smashed headlight

A uniformed police officer collects proof on the scene of the incident in Woodford Inexperienced, north east London early on Sunday morning

Detectives have launched a picture of the suspect car and are interesting for details about its actions earlier than and after the incident.

Detective Sergeant Jose-Paulo Qureshi stated: ‘The officer was merely doing his responsibility when he was struck by the car and was severely injured – he is fortunate to not have been killed.

‘The suspects fled the scene, regardless of figuring out they’d hit an officer, leaving him severely injured within the street.

‘We’re working across the clock to seek out the folks accountable. I might enchantment to those that have been concerned to do the precise factor and hand your self in.

‘I might additionally enchantment to members of the general public to assist us with our investigation. Did you see a gray Mini Cooper on ’67’ plates driving erratically or at pace within the Woodford Inexperienced or Chigwell areas between midnight and 00:45hrs on Monday, 6 January?

‘When you have any details about this car, or dashcam footage, please get in contact with us as a matter of urgency.’

Anybody with info or dashcam footage is requested to name the incident room on 020 8597 4874, police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.