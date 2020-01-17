Shocking! Savdhaan India actress rescued from high-profile sex-racket in Mumbai

[Representational Image]Reuters

In a serious growth, Mumbai police have busted a high-profile intercourse racket. A number of actresses, together with a minor, have been rescued. Priya Sharma, who was the mastermind behind the sex-racket, which was flourishing in a three-star resort, was arrested.

The rescued actresses have labored in varied web-series and a few Marathi tv serials. One of many actress had additionally featured in Savdhaan India. A PTI report states that Priya Sharma ran the intercourse racket beneath the pretext of operating a journey company in Kandivali.

“During the raid, three females, including a minor were found to have been forced into prostitution. They were rescued and a woman, identified as Priya Sharma, who was operating the racket was arrested,” Senior inspector of Social Service department, Sandesh Revale mentioned. The report additional states that the lady used to cost a minimal of Rs 60,000 for every lady.

Sushant SinghInstagram

Savdhaan India actor sacked

Savdhaan India was not too long ago within the information when actor Sushant Singh, who had been internet hosting the present for a number of years, was sacked. The actor alleged that it was when he stood up in solidarity with the scholars of Jamia Milia Islamia that he was terminated from the present with out correct warning.

Sushant spoke at size with media in regards to the sudden exit. “I got to know about this last night itself. The person who heads the team, texted me, saying, ‘your last shooting day is on this certain date.’ I really felt bad. I consider Savdhaan India as my own show. I’m emotionally very attached to that show but then it’s the channel’s decision,” he mentioned.

“I hope they would have informed me with a prior notice, but this is a very small price I have paid, the issue out there is much more grave. Work and come and go. I’m answerable to all the youngsters, the future generation, and I have to raise my voice otherwise what’s the point of making people alert through a show?” he added.