Shocking! Udit Narayan married second wife without informing the first; threatened to commit suicide (Throwback)

Bollywood will ceaselessly stay indebted to Udit Narayan for giving us many unforgettable melodies. The singing legend will all the time be remembered for giving us classics like Pehla Nasha, Falak Tak Chal, Fundamental Nikla O Gaddi Leke and Tip Tip Barsa Paani. Whereas he has seen highs and lows in his skilled life, his private life was not all the time a mattress of roses.

Udit Narayan had tied the knot with a girl named Ranjana in Bihar in 1984. Since Udit Narayan was not a widely known identify within the business again then, his marriage didn’t make headlines. Quickly, the singing legend left his spouse in his hometown and got here to Mumbai to make it large. Nevertheless, what’s stunning is Udit appeared to have forgotten all about her.

Udit Narayan with Ranjana and Deepa

Udit discovered love once more and this time within the arms of Deepa Gahatraj, who occurred to be from Nepal and was attempting her luck in Bollywood. The duo quickly tied the knot and had a son, Aditya Narayan, who’s now a widely known superstar face. Whether or not or not Deepa was conscious of Udit’s marital standing whereas tying the remained unknown.

First marriage

In 2006, when Udit had come for a efficiency and was staying in a resort in Patna, his first spouse Ranjana barged in with various media personnels. She had stated, “I have come here to seek justice. He kept me in the dark about his second marriage with Deepa, also a playback singer, for years, and now I have come to seek my rightful place. Whenever I threatened to go public about our marriage, he silenced me with threat of committing suicide. Now I have no fears and I will take legal recourse,” she informed The Hindu.

Udit accepts

Aditya Narayan, Neha Kakkar, Deepa Narayan, Udit NarayanTwitter

Whereas Udit earlier stated that it was all a conspiracy to malign his picture, he later accepted Ranjana as his first spouse. Three months after the authorized battle with Ranjana exhibiting pictures of their marriage ceremony and a number of other witnesses, Udit publically accepted her.

He stated, “I, Udit Narayan, son of Harekrishna Narayan Jha, has accepted Ranjana as his wife and agreed to provide for her maintenance and upkeep.”

“I have no complaint or grievances against the singer’s wife, Deepa Narayan, and their son Aditya… I have got what a wife should have. I have not settled for any monetary allowance from the singer. He has agreed to keep me with him. It was a family matter and our differences have been sorted out. He has agreed to keep me as wife along with Deepa,” Ranjana had stated.