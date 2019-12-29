Shocking! Watch Salman Khan cleans dirty toilets, wash dishes inside Bigg Boss 13 house

Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 13Instagram

There is a purpose why Salman Khan has remained the right host for Bigg Boss present. All of us have seen how Salman tries his finest to keep up a pleasant surroundings inside the home when contestants combat over petty points. Final time, Salman entered into the Bigg Boss 13 home and tried to console Rashami Desai when the celebrity gave her a actuality verify that her boyfriend Arhaan Khan has a spouse and a child.

This time round, the Dabangg Khan, who appears fed up of the insensitive behaviour of the housemates, began doing all of the family chores which the housemates refused to do saying ‘we’re sorry’ underneath the captaincy of Shehnaz Gill. From washing utensils to cleansing up soiled bogs, Salman Khan did all with out battling an eyelid. The scenario turned fairly embarassing for all of the Bigg Boss 13 contestants who stood and watched Salman doing all of the chores.

Salman Khan cleans the ground inside Bigg Boss 13 homeInstagram

Within the final episode, we noticed how virtually everybody refused to take up the cleansing duties assigned by Shehnaz who by then had began doing chores by herself. It’s fairly evident from Salman’s actions that the latter was actually not pleased with the contestants behaviour inside the home who could not even clear their very own rubbish.

Watch the video right here:

In the meantime, filmmaker Rohit Shetty will enter the Bigg Boss 13 home and attempt to type out variations between former buddies Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. In new movies tweeted by Colours channel, Rohit’s entry leaves the contestants stunned.

He asks all of the contestants to go away the room, and sits down to speak to Sidharth and Asim who engaged in heated argument concerning a easy family chore. Rohit asks Sidharth why he will get so offended. He reminds the 2 about their friendship. Through the chat, Sidharth finally ends up crying.

(With IANS Inputs)