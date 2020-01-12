News

Shooting in Baldwin Park kills one man, injures another

January 13, 2020
A taking pictures in Baldwin Park killed one man and injured one other Saturday night.

Officers from the Baldwin Park Police Division responded to a report of pictures fired within the 3200 block of Baldwin Park Boulevard shortly after 6:15 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Division stated in a information launch.

They discovered a person had been shot within the higher torso. He died on the scene.

Detectives later discovered second man had been shot twice within the stomach. He was taken to a hospital and was present process surgical procedure.

Authorities are investigating the incident as probably being gang-related, the Sheriff’s Division stated.

The taking pictures occurred just a little over two hours after rapper 50 Cent made a promotional look at a close-by liquor retailer. The Sheriff’s Division didn’t instantly say whether or not the taking pictures is believed to be associated to the looks.

There was no phrase on a suspect, and investigators reported no arrest.

