Shooting of Srikanth Addala, Venkatesh’s Narappa goes on floors in Anantapur

The primary schedule of Venkataehsh Daggubati’s upcoming movie, which is a remake of Asuran, a Tamil blockbuster, goes on flooring in Anantapur. The primary look of the movie and the title, Narappa, have been launched by the makers. Directed by Srikanth Addala, the movie is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu and Suresh Babu beneath Suresh Productions.

There was quite a lot of speculations that Shriya Saran is enjoying the main girl on this movie. However as Venkatesh steps into the sneakers of Dhanush, actress Priyamani goes to step into the sneakers of Manju Warrier.

The movie relies on the caste disparities in rural areas and is about within the 1980s. Within the posters, Venkatesh is seen fully reworking himself into Narappa. The rugged look with a beard and gray hair is much like how Dhanush regarded in Asuran.

Set in opposition to the backdrop of the country Rayalaseema area, the Telugu remake of Asuran will showcase Venkatesh in two completely different avatars. Reviews declare that the position can be shot within the preliminary schedules after which the actors will take a break, lose some weight after which shoot for the youthful parts.

One can see that Venkatesh has fully remodeled himself in Narappa and appears wonderful within the rugged look. Undoubtedly, the actor goes to stay as much as the expectations of the audiences who’re eagerly wanting ahead to look at him.

Additionally, the viewers is evaluating Venkatesh to Dhanush saying that nobody can beat Dhanush’s efficiency. However Venkatesh is tremendous excited and assured that he’ll win hearts throughout.