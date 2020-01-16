Shop til you drop in the Year of the Rat

Joyful 2020 — the 12 months of the Rat!

The mud has barely settled after the vacation season (I’ve needed to lease a second storage place in my apartment to accommodate all of the superior Christmas items I bought after the season!) and there’s a lot taking place on the purchasing scene.

Gross sales are beginning to pop up, together with the next:

SAM THE CHANDELIER MAN: Recognized for the gorgeous vintage lighting, this longtime institution on Queen St. W., is now being liquidated with all objects being offered at unbelievable costs. Financial savings are as much as 90% off (or you possibly can go in an ask to make a deal!) on a wide range of chandeliers, desk lamps, lights and a lot extra — hidden gems of products, antiques and exquisite collectibles you’ll not discover anyplace else. One chandelier, frequently $13,000 was offered for $1,000 however there are items as little as $20, if not much less. This place is totally crammed to the rafters and liquidators say they should get the place cleared out as quickly as attainable.

– Sam the Chandelier Man, 1605 Queen St. W. Unit 5, (at Roncesvalles), Open seven days every week, eight a.m., to five p.m., for the subsequent three weeks; 647 545-5598.



one of many many Ines Di Santo wedding ceremony clothes on the market at upcoming bridal sale

CALLING ALL BRIDES: January is at all times a harbinger of the brand new 12 months’s bridal season, while you’ll discover reveals and occasions geared in the direction of upcoming nuptials. You’ll additionally discover loads of nice gross sales, together with this one: Ines Di Santo Pattern Sale, arising this Friday and Saturday, and that includes loads of bridal robes and such equipment as bolero’s veils and trains at costs from 40 to 90% off the unique costs. All robes offered as is, no alterations offered and there’s one thing for everybody!

– Ines Di Santo Pattern Sale, Jan. 17-18, 90 Winges Rd., Suite 14, Woodbridge, Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m., to six p.m.

DESIGNER OUTLET WAREHOUSE SALE: Thought-about one among Toronto’s largest designer sale of purses, sneakers and clothes, this sale begins right now to Saturday solely and options financial savings as much as 90% off among the most well-known designers round, together with Prada, Fendi, Versace, Dior, Gucci, Tom Ford, Dolce & Gabbana and extra. Word – registration for tickets is required. See the web site.

– Designer Outlet Warehouse Sale, Jan. 16-18, Worldwide Centre, 6900 Airport Rd. Entrance 1, Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m., to 10 p.m. Designeroutletcanada.com. Tickets: eventbrite.ca/o/the-designer-warehouse-company-23205058264

DESIGNER SHOE WAREHOUSE SALE: This two-day sale is providing main financial savings on all kinds of name-brand designer shoe put on, with costs as much as 80% off the retail on such names as Fortunate Model, Franco Sarto, Rockport, Vince Camuto, Sam Edelman and extra. Greater than 30,000 pairs of name new girls’s, males’s and youngsters’ sneakers all priced to promote!

– Designer Shoe Warehouse Sale, Jan. 18-19, Markham Fairgrounds, 10801 McCowan Rd., Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m., to six p.m. Designershoesale.ca/fb.com/petitefeetshoesale.

THE LOOK OF LOVE

The Lunar New 12 months’s arising and this 12 months, we’re celebrating the 12 months of the Rat — an indication recognized for its optimism and vibrancy, and slight contact of naughtiness! Vibrant being the operative phrase — daring pink on centre stage. Why not go for the look as nicely? Annabelle Cosmetics has assembled a collection of merchandise bearing the auspicious colors of pink and gold, symbolizing good luck and pleasure for this particular new 12 months. From Face Glitters ($three.95) to BigShow matte Liquid lipstick ($9.95) to particular Chrome eyeshadow in shades of gold ($eight.95), even the lip liner is daring and exquisite, and all inexpensive.

– Annabelle.com; #BringYourBeautiful and #annabellecosmetics