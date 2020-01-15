Shopkeeper asks knife-wielding robber if he’d like ‘anything else’ before chasing him away

By James Wooden For Mailonline

Revealed: 08:12 EST, 15 January 2020 | Up to date: 08:28 EST, 15 January 2020

That is the outstanding second a shopkeeper calmly asks a knife-wielding robber if he’d like ‘the rest’ earlier than chasing him out of the shop with a baseball bat.

The incident happened at a store in Dudley, West Midlands, yesterday morning and was captured on the shop’s CCTV digicam.

Because the clip begins, the shopkeeper, Damanpreet Singh Arora, 21, could be seen scrolling on his cell phone on the retailer.

Damanpreet Singh Arora, 21, was on obligation within the West Midlands retailer when a person walked in and threatened him with a knife (circled in crimson)

Because the thief enters, Mr Arora stands as much as greet him, however is straight away confronted with a knife.

The would-be thief brandishes the weapon and mutters one thing inaudible, to which the shopkeeper replies: ‘Sure brother?’

The hapless robber mumbles with out a lot confidence: ‘Give me all the cash you have acquired. Get a bag, open that, and cross me the cash. Simply do it.’

Mr Arora stays emotionless, ready a couple of seconds earlier than asking: ‘Anything?’

The thief replies: ‘Nah that is it.’

Once more, Mr Arora asks: ‘Anything? That is it?’

The person replies: ‘That is it’ and the shopkeeper begins to open up the until.

Mr Arora stays emotionless, ready a couple of seconds earlier than asking: ‘Anything?’ Moments later he grabs a baseball bat and chases the thief out the shop

The shopkeeper makes use of the baseball bat to scare away the assailant, chasing him out of the door and onto the road

Mr Arora’s cousin Harmit uploaded footage of the altercation to Twitter. He labelled the shopkeeper the ‘calmest man on the earth’

As he reaches in direction of the money draw nevertheless, he pulls out a baseball bat from beneath the counter.

As quickly as he does so, the thief holds his fingers up in give up earlier than fleeing out of the store.

He’s pursued by Mr Arora, who follows him out swearing at him whereas waving the bat.

The weird scene was shared on Twitter by the shopkeeper’s cousin Harmit Arora.

He posted the footage with the caption: ‘My cousin acquired mugged and he is the calmest man on the earth simply hearken to him.’

Harmit’s submit, which has clocked up greater than four,000 likes, has earned the shopkeeper reward on-line.

Gaurav Kataria wrote: ‘Hahaha this chap is the good. Audio system on!’

Sangram Tiwana mentioned: ‘Superior, adore it. ‘Anything’.’