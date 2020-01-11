Shopkeeper mistook Prince Harry for Prince ANDREW

She later praised his manners, saying his mom ‘can be happy with him’

A Canadian shopkeeper mistook the Duke of Sussex for Prince Andrew when he visited her homeware retailer and reportedly tried a Canadian accent through the Royal couple’s Christmas break.

Prince Harry was shopping the shop Lilaberry in Sidney, British Columbia final month for Christmas decorations.

He was rapidly recognized as a member of the Royal Household by shopkeeper Chris Stephen, 60 – simply not the fitting one.

Prince Harry and spouse Meghan Markle earlier this week introduced they’d be stepping down as ‘senior members’ of the Royal household, in a bombshell revelation.

The Mail revealed Meghan has already flown again to Canada the place she was reunited along with her son Archie. It’s thought Harry will rejoin them quickly from London.

The shopkeeper defined how she noticed two males Christmas purchasing in her retailer when she gave them a ‘demo’ of the headscarf she was holding.

‘I gave them a demo of this scarf and as I took it off he stated, ‘is that actual fur?’ And I stated, ‘no, it isn’t actual, I would not be carrying actual fur,” she stated.

She rapidly realised she might have been chatting with somebody from the Royal household.

‘I am trying in these pretty blue eyes with the ginger eyebrows. That is after I stated ‘has anybody ever advised you you appear like’ – and I used to be considering of him, but it surely got here out as Prince Andrew.’

They moved right into a again room after the Prince’s safety requested for discretion, the place Ms Stephen proceeded to offer him a hug and invite him for Christmas dinner.

Prince Harry responded by teasing Ms Stephen, telling her: ‘I can not consider you stated I appear like Prince Andrew.’

‘I stated to him, ”I am so sorry, I simply had a second.” After which he stated to me, ‘I used to be making an attempt to disguise my accent and sound Canadian.’ And stated, yeah, you did not do an excellent job.’

She later praised Prince Harry’s demeanor, saying: ‘His mother can be so happy with him. As a result of he wasn’t pretentious. He wasn’t pushy. He wasn’t offended. He was cheerfully permitting me to do the mother factor.’

Hypothesis has been mounting over the place the Duke and Duchess will select to settle after saying they’d cut up their time between the UK and North America.

The couple occupied a £10million waterfront mansion in Vancouver between Thanksgiving and the brand new yr, the place Meghan has since returned to.

Harry has needed to postpone plans to hitch her due to a dedication to host the 2021 Rugby League World Cup draw subsequent Thursday at Buckingham Palace.

Nevertheless it’s not thought the household will make the Vancouver Island dwelling their residence, with rumours swirling that the couple may transfer to Los Angeles or Toronto.

Prince Andrew has change into embroiled in a scandal resulting from his friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

He was pressured to step again from public life following November’s ‘automobile crash’ BBC Newsnight interview wherein he was quizzed over his connection to Epstein and claims he had intercourse with one of many disgraced financier’s victims, Virginia Roberts, when she was simply 17, which he has denied.