Shoplifter, 33, banned from every shop in England jailed after she stole £60 of make-up

By Joe Middleton For Mailonline

Printed: 07:52 EST, 12 January 2020 | Up to date: 07:52 EST, 12 January 2020

A shoplifter banned from each retailer in England has been jailed after she nicked items from a Boots subsequent to a court docket – minutes after she was bailed for a earlier offence.

Anna Burns’s appalling file for shoplifting noticed her banned from each store within the UK besides a single Tesco Metro.

She appeared at Swindon Crown Courtroom, in Wiltshire, for one more offence, and when she was bailed she walked 750 yards to a Boots store.

Anna Burns, pictured exterior court docket, has an appalling file for shoplifting that noticed her banned from each store within the UK besides a single Tesco Metro

Within the store she pinched £60 of make up and was caught.

Burns was 4 hours late for her court docket look on Monday, January 6, and needed to be woken up by law enforcement officials.

She was being sentenced for 2 store theft sprees in August and November.

An unimpressed Choose Crabtree stated he was inclined to condemn the shoplifter, telling the court docket: ‘Sufficient is sufficient.’

John Upton, for Burns, stated his pale-faced shopper was in poor health, having been launched from custody earlier than Christmas with out the appropriate treatment.

She had organized to select up a brand new prescription on Tuesday.

After her docs’ surgical procedure confirmed she was certainly resulting from choose up her prescription, Choose Crabtree agreed to think about bailing the lady.

However he remanded her in jail in a single day and requested court docket workers to verify that she had been launched from custody with out her treatment.

The choose added: ‘Miss Burns has did not attend on so many events I’m beginning to have a level of scepticism.’

The next morning he granted Burns bail forward of a sentencing listening to in early February.

Presciently, Choose Crabtree advised the court docket: ‘Miss Burns has received an appalling file for attending courts and going out instantly committing offences..’

Burns was launched after the 10am court docket listening to, however she was again within the cells on Wednesday morning after pleading responsible to stealing £58-worth of cosmetics from Boots.

Kate Prince, prosecuting, stated Burns had gone to the city centre retailer at round 3pm and stolen the make-up gadgets.

Burns was remanded in custody, and is subsequent due earlier than the magistrates’ court docket in early February.