Shopper, 64, receives £100 parking fine after visit to Iceland store

By Terri-ann Williams For Mailonline

Revealed: 06:13 EST, 2 January 2020 | Up to date: 06:25 EST, 2 January 2020

A client was left livid after she acquired a £100 parking wonderful for not getting into her automotive registration on the ticket machine earlier than she visited her native Iceland grocery store.

Colleen Godfrey and her two mates visited an Iceland retailer in east Hull as she wished to reap the benefits of the vouchers the shop was providing.

The 64-year-old can show she bought a ticket from the parking metre and left the automotive park earlier than her allotted time was up on November 28.

Regardless of having obtained again to her automobile within the allotted time, she was issued with a £100 cost as her registration particulars had not been entered appropriately.

Scroll for video

Colleen Godfrey (pictured above) was hit with a wonderful when she visited an Iceland retailer in Hull

She claimed she may show she bought the ticket, however that it hadn’t registered her automobile registration. Pictured above the ticket and the parking cost

Ms Godfrey stated: ‘I used to be fuming. The ticket exhibits validation time and date and ticket machine quantity, it is simply not picked up my registration.

‘I believed I used to be making financial savings however I’ve ended up paying double what I used to be paying within the store.’

The machine on the parking meter requires clients to manually enter their registration numbers.

Ms Godfrey believed she had performed so however later when she checked the ticket just one letter from the code had been printed.

Ms Godfrey had visited the Iceland retailer on Holderness Street in Hull (pictured above)

‘I believed it had accepted it and it hadn’t. They should not challenge the tickets in the event that they’ve not picked up the registration.

‘I believed it had gone on. You assume put the reg in and pay the cash and that is that.

‘I do know folks will say I ought to have seemed however you do not.’

After receiving the discover Ms Godfrey discovered her unique ticket and determined to enchantment the cost. She stated she panicked and her son came to visit to her house to assist her with the enchantment course of.

‘Fortunately my ticket was nonetheless within the automotive so I may show I paid.’

However, the Excel Parking who run the automotive park rejected the enchantment citing the wrong registration as the rationale behind their choice.

The letter stated: ‘The indicators on the automotive park make it clear legitimate ticket should be bought for all automobiles which park/enter the automotive park, giving clear discover that the land is personal property and Cost of £100 might be levied if automobiles park exterior of the Phrases and Circumstances displayed.

‘Indicators additionally state that when a ticket is bought, the complete and correct automobile registration variety of the automobile parked should be entered into the P&D ticket machine.

‘The above detailed automobile parked with out fee of the parking tariff for the automobile on web site and also you grew to become chargeable for the Cost marketed.’

Ms Godfrey stated she thought-about disputing the cost for a second time however was cautious of additional motion so determined to pay the £60 diminished cost whereas she nonetheless may, she acquired a letter saying her enchantment had been unsuccessful.

‘I used to be fuming. I may have disputed it however I used to be advised I’d face extra expenses they usually may take me to courtroom.

‘It was Christmas Eve and I did not have sufficient within the financial institution so I needed to ask my pal if I may use her bank card.

‘It made me anxious, upset and panicky. You assume it is all performed and you then get that on high of Christmas.’

Ms Godfrey contacted Iceland to see if they’d have the ability to assist with the dispute.

‘I rang Iceland they usually stated it’s nothing to do with them. I’ve made an effort to buy of their retailer however when there’s an issue they need nothing to do with it,’ she added.

‘I do not store there that always it was simply because that they had the gives on however this has put me proper off.’

A spokesman for Iceland stated: ‘This automotive park is managed for Iceland by Excel Parking and their signage makes it clear that clients should enter the registration variety of their automobile when parking their automotive.

‘Mrs Godfrey failed to do that appropriately, getting into solely a single digit, so Excel is totally entitled to levy a penalty cost.

‘Nevertheless, we are going to ask them to cancel the cost on this occasion as a gesture of seasonal goodwill.’