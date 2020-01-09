Shopper slams M&S after £10 scented candle ‘exploded’ with such force it penetrated her TV cabinet

By Katie Weston For Mailonline

A client slammed Marks and Spencer after her £10 scented candle ‘exploded’ with such drive it penetrated her wood TV cupboard.

Michelle Ellis, 33, was horrified when her £10 Mistletoe and Fir candle shattered, sending scorching glass flying throughout her lounge.

The mother-of-two says the candle ‘exploded’ on Monday night, scorching the model new £500 bespoke oak shelf it was positioned on.

Michelle Ellis, 33, was left horrified when her £10 Mistletoe and Fir candle from M&S ‘exploded’, leaving the candle’s glass encompass shattered (pictured)

The explosion scorched the model new £500 bespoke oak shelf (left) and left indents in Ms Ellis’ £399 wood TV cupboard (proper), after sending scorching glass flying throughout the lounge

Ms Ellis from Frampton on Severn, Gloucestershire, has reported the incident to buying and selling requirements.

Footage present the aftermath of the incident, with the candle’s glass encompass utterly shattered.

Different images present the burn mark left by the candle, and indents in Ms Ellis’ £399 TV cupboard.

The 33-year-old took to Fb to complain to the retailer. She posted images of the harm, captioning: ‘I not too long ago purchased the massive mistletoe and fir perfume candle.

M&S stated they ‘stay assured’ there’s not a fault with the candle or glass container

‘Though it smells beautiful, I might have most popular for it to not explode in my lounge inflicting harm to my shelf and the TV unit under.

‘Who is aware of what might of occurred if it had caught one among my youngsters who fortunately had been in mattress and even myself or husband! Or landed on my carpet!

‘It exploded with such drive it has indented into the wooden on the TV cupboard and burnt the shelf!’

Her publish prompted concern from pals, with one writing: ‘Wow that is horrible Michelle – so harmful.

‘Hope Marks and look into this and compensate you for the harm brought about which might have been a lot worse.’

One other added: ‘Have heard of this occurring earlier than (and never essentially M&S candles).

‘You must depart no less than half an inch of wax or the glass container simply will get too scorching.’

Ms Ellis’ publish prompted concern from pals, with one saying it ‘might have been a lot worse’. The mother-of-two commented that ‘fortunately nobody was near it’

Nonetheless, Ms Ellis confirmed within the feedback that the candle had loads of wax when the incident occurred.

She stated: ‘It had a very good little bit of wax in it, I’d simply cleaned that then considered taking the images.’

Ms Ellis (above) obtained a £20 voucher from Marks and Spencer after the incident

Of their response to Ms Ellis, M&S stated they ‘stay assured there’s not a fault with the candle or the glass container’.

The retailer added it ‘seems that the candle has been left to burn too far’.

They claimed an overlong wick or not sufficient wax could cause the candle’s glass encompass to shatter.

Talking at present, Ms Ellis stated: ‘All I’ve been provided from Marks is a £20 voucher.

‘I am unsure in regards to the size of the wick.

‘However there was greater than 6mm of wax in there, it isn’t all going to be stable because it’s burning.

‘I am extra involved about anybody else getting harm and assume my youngsters had been up 20 minutes earlier than this occurred.

‘It might have simply have achieved it then or even when it had caught our wool rug under the TV cupboard I am certain would have caught fireplace because it burnt the cabinets.’