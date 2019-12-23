Shoppers accuse Asda, Tesco and Sainsbury’s of ruining their Christmas orders

By Sebastian Murphy-bates For Mailonline

Revealed: 04:14 EST, 23 December 2019 | Up to date: 04:25 EST, 23 December 2019

Consumers are complaining that Asda, Tesco and Sainsbury’s have ‘ruined Christmas’ by delivering their festive orders with out their turkeys.

Prospects raged on social media after supermarkets advised them that the birds have been out of inventory. Others did not even get sprouts or stuffing when their orders arrived.

Complaints are sparking fears that supermarkets are working out of key festive elements.

Consumers are accusing supermarkets together with Asda of ruining their Christmas (file photograph)

Nikki Hill wrote on Twitter: ‘My Christmas meals supply is on its means — thanks Asda for not having my turkey, sprouts and goose fats. Completely unbelievable that you simply don’t have sufficient turkey and sprouts!’

Mom-of-four Rhian Lally, from Coulsdon, South London, booked her Asda supply slot weeks in the past.

The 49-year-old advised The Solar: ‘Two of my sons took within the purchasing. Once I bought again I stated “Come on lads, where’s the turkey?” They stated: “What turkey?” I stated, “Yeah yeah, where’s the turkey?” However then I realised they weren’t joking.’

Asda delivered a frozen turkey after she complained to grocery store, however Tesco and Sainsbury’s buyers are reporting comparable points.

Prospects are reporting Christmas purchasing points at Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Asda (file photograph)

Amy Griffith stated: ‘Tesco left my turkey out of my click on and accumulate! Solely seen when get dwelling and unpack! Why are you attempting to destroy Christmas?!’

A spokesperson for Asda stated: ‘Prospects can relaxation assured our colleagues are working extremely laborious to ensure everybody receives their appropriate orders as quickly as doable.’

MailOnline has contacted Tesco and Sainsbury’s for remark.