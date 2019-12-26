Shoppers baffled by bizarre Maison Margiela earring designed to look like a tag holding gold hoops

By Monica Greep For Mailonline

Customers have been left baffled by a deceiving Maison Margiela earring designed to appear to be a tag holding a pair of gold hoops – and branded its £220 price ticket ‘insulting’.

The luxurious French vogue home’s ‘Tag’ earring is marketed as a single piece, with the ‘cardboard’ constructed from white calfskin.

The gold items – constructed from brass – are removable and will be worn as common hoops.

The earring is now on sale via Ssense, decreased to £84 – however even at its cheaper price, customers weren’t satisfied.

Confused fashionistas took to Twitter to share their feedback, with one asking whether or not they had been carrying earrings incorrectly their whole life.

Others have been puzzled by the unique excessive worth of the accent.

Twitter person @doragzplora penned the unique tweet which sparked the net outrage, writing: ‘*On-line buying* Oo this could be a pleasant primary set of earrings *swipes via images* wait what.’

Her tweet went viral, racking up over 119,600 retweets and 528,300 likes – and different baffled customers agreed, with one branding it: ‘Horrific.’

‘Have I been carrying them fallacious this complete time? And in addition why are they so costly?’ requested one other bewildered shopper.

One other Twitter person commented: ‘Think about hanging a tag with earrings on out of your ear,’ whereas one branded it ‘shoplifter stylish’.

‘”Tag earring” is probably the most insulting factor I’ve seen,’ fumed one other.

Many steered that the worth tag for the earring was a lot too excessive – with one arguing that prime vogue manufacturers alienate common customers.

The Twitter person fumed: ‘Why cannot excessive vogue be artistic and accessible? I do not wish to pay $300 or $400 for earring simply because it is made by one thing. Wealthy or not (sic).’

One other raged: ‘And so they have been initially charging over £200 for this monstrosity,’ writing in capital letters for added impression.

And a 3rd wrote: ‘These designer manufacturers clearly misplaced their creativity (sic).’

Nevertheless some did appear to love the piece, with one individual tweeting: ‘Is it bizarre that I really prefer it?’ to which one other replied: ‘I prefer it too? We’re on this collectively.’